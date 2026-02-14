Prince Harry’s ‘Unusual’ Body Language Leads to Bizarre Comparisons With Gavin Newsom

Prince Harry often makes headlines for his dispute with his royal family and rumors that his marriage to Meghan Markle is hitting the rocks. But recently, he started trending for a surprisingly different reason. On February 11, Harry met British families in L.A. who have lost a child as a result of social media.

While the meeting was driven by great and impactful causes, it is Harry’s body language that has grabbed the attention of netizens. In a viral video that shows Harry talking to the gathered families, he is seen to be moving his hands in an animated manner that is quite unusual of him.

Netizens poured in with their comments, with one person clearly stating, “I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior.” Another one brought in Meghan Markle to the discussion and added, “Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around.” A third user offered a psychological reason, adding, “He thinks he looks convincing when he’s moving his hands lol.”

I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior. pic.twitter.com/9Ac7VqhvMp — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 12, 2026

While most of the comments did not sound very encouraging of the way Harry was using his hands while speaking, one name came up unexpectedly as some netizens claimed that the Prince was copying the Governor of the state he lives now, Gavin Newsom.

The comparison is somewhat unusual since Newsom and Harry do not have a lot of history of hanging out together apart from a welcome call that he had received from the Governor when he and Meghan moved to California. However, that did not dissuade netizens from going all out with the Newsom references as one user pointed out, “He’s channeling Newsom.”

Another one added, “You know who else is over-animated like that? Gavin Newsom.” A third user commented, “He has been hanging out with Gavin Newsom….” One user offered a more detailed explanation, “Oh right. Those hand gestures. They come from the consultants Harry is currently using to better help him communicate with the peasant class. It’s the same group Gov Gavin Newsom uses. I’m sure everyone has noticed Gav’s new & improved hand gestures.”

Oh how far Harry has fallen… Harry who used to dine with dignitaries, royalty and the Hollywood elite – when first stepped down as a working royal believed he would be paid £1million to speak at an event. Fast forward to 6 years where he has zero respect, hes the butt of… pic.twitter.com/Gxxpd4Yejt — Emz (@EmzTandT) February 12, 2026

While the comparison was certainly unexpected, netizens backed it up with their theories, making it seem more plausible. One user, however, gave the coaching credits to Meghan while dissing the same as they commented, “People who go in front of a camera for the first time are given instructions on moving their hands, rather than standing still. Harry has been coached by Meg. He’s been making these gestures since leaving Britain. She makes them as well. They both look ridiculous.”

Besides going viral for his hand movements, Harry seems to be dealing with bigger problems as well since the news of his and Meghan’s financial problems are resurfacing every now and then. Moreover, two of their important employees recently quit back-to-back, which has taken a further toll on their marriage, as revealed by an insider. The couple has, however, not publicly addressed these reports and continue to maintain the image of the life they have curated for themselves.