Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might be Closer to Bankruptcy Than Ever — “They Went All In…”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be inching towards bankruptcy, according to insiders speaking to Rob Shuter. There have been rumors that the couple is facing money problems. With Meghan’s brand ‘As Ever’ reportedly not doing well, their money problems are now looking grim. So what landed them here in the first place?

Harry and Meghan have allegedly invested millions into the aforementioned brand, which is reportedly tanking. Markle’s brand has no silent partners or investors; it’s entirely self-made. This alone is a rather risky move. The couple strongly believed that their product line of delicious jams, aromatic candles, soothing tea, and edible flowers would quickly go viral.

Moreover, with Meghan’s entertainment fandom from Suits and other projects, they might have assumed products would pretty much fly off the shelves. Sadly, that’s not what happened. Instead of products going out of sale, they were sitting in a warehouse. What’s even more shocking is the number: thousands of jams and candles.

A source speaking to Shuter dished on the investment, claiming they both believed it was “bigger than anything” Meghan had ever done. The source said, “They went all in.” The couple allegedly invested millions of dollars into the brand, which doesn’t seem to be doing well.

About the reportedly unsold products, insiders highlighted the cost of making and producing them. Meghan’s hand-crafted, high-quality products don’t come cheap since she doesn’t compromise on quality.

The same goes for her packaging, which was carefully taken into account. And according to another insider, “all paid for upfront.” The insider added, “This isn’t Etsy pricing…This is luxury production, luxury packing, and luxury storage.”

As mentioned earlier, the two allegedly had no investors come in and have invested their own money into the brand. Sources close to the couple commented on their rather risky financial decision. They said, “They wanted total control, and total upside.”

However, without investors who have experience in the world of finance, marketing, and running a business, they’re possibly flying blind in the game. Insiders close to them who claim to be their friends also expressed concern about the outcome of their risky business.

One mentioned that if they don’t act quickly and come up with a plan to deal with the unsold products and increase sales, it could turn into a “bloodbath.” Another highlighted Markle’s resolve and optimism during the alleged crisis mode.

The friend shared Markle’s perspective and said she views the moment as a “global expansion moment.” While Markle’s vision might contradict the sales numbers, she is generally known for her positive attitude. Whether or not it’ll pay off remains to be seen.

Finally, another source shared a grim detail on Harry and Meghan’s money problems. They said, “They’re staring at the possibility that millions are already gone.” From the multiple sources’ accounts, things truly don’t seem like they’re going great financially for the couple.

However, neither Meghan nor her husband has addressed rumors and speculations about their financial situation. This does prompt a question, though: Will the Royal Family help them out in the case of bankruptcy? Will his own brother, Prince William, lend a helping hand? That is yet to be determined.