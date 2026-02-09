Entertainment

Is Meghan Markle Getting Exposed? Ex-Bestie Reportedly Offered $1m For “Deeply Uncomfortable” Memoir

Published on: February 9, 2026 at 5:06 PM ET

A report claims Jessica Mulroney has been offered up to $1 million for a Meghan Markle memoir.

Jaja Agpalo
Written By Jaja Agpalo
News Writer
meghan markle_jessica_mulrone_friendship_fallout_rumors
Jessica Mulroney is reportedly being courted for a seven-figure memoir that could revisit her long-estranged friendship with Meghan Markle. (Image source: Netflix/YouTube Screenshot)

Meghan Markle has spent the last few years learning, the hard way, that fame doesn’t just follow you. It feeds on you. And now, if the gossip pipeline is to be believed, one of the few people who once had an actual backstage pass to her pre-royal life is being tempted with a very American number to talk.

Jessica Mulroney—once Meghan Markle’s closest friend in Toronto, her stylist ally, and a familiar face in the orbit around Suits—has been offered a book deal “rumored to be worth up to $1 million” to write a tell-all memoir about the wife of Prince Harry, according to Rob Shuter’s Substack, Naughty But Nice.

Shuter quotes a source claiming Mulroney has “absolutely nothing left to lose,” adding, with the kind of theatrical finality that publishers adore, “Meghan cut her off years ago. The friendship is dead. The loyalty went with it.”​

If you’re hearing echoes of a thousand celebrity breakups-turned-contracts, you’re not wrong. But what makes this one pricklier is the subject: a woman who has made privacy part of her brand, living in a family that treats it like a myth.

Shuter’s reporting frames Mulroney as “inner sanctum,” not peripheral. It’s a neat phrase, and it’s doing work: it suggests proximity, access, and the one thing readers are always promised but rarely get—specificity.​

And yes, specificity is the point. Shuter’s source claims the potential book wouldn’t be “vague,” but “specific, personal and deeply uncomfortable.”

OK! Magazine amplified the claim, reporting that Mulroney had “reportedly been offered a $1 million contract” to write a memoir about her past friendship with Meghan Markle, and citing Shuter’s Substack as the origin.

The tabloid also repeats the idea that Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney haven’t spoken in years and ties their fallout to the 2020 controversy involving influencer Sasha Exeter, after which Markle “quickly cut off” Mulroney, according to the outlet’s account.

Here’s where the story gets messy, because real life always does.

Ben Mulroney—Jessica’s estranged husband and the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney—recently addressed the relationship on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast. Asked directly where things stand between Meghan and Jessica, he offered a careful deflection that was also, notably, not hostile: “It’s Jess’ story to tell,” he said, adding, “from what I understand, they are on positive terms.”​

That contradicts the scorched-earth framing in Shuter’s item, which insists there has been “no real contact for years.” It’s possible that Ben is smoothing out the rough edges. It’s also possible the truth is boring: they drifted, they cooled off, they stopped being close, and nobody wants to admit how ordinary it was. Celebrity friendships are rarely ordinary.​

The bigger point is what this whole episode reveals about Meghan Markle’s ongoing narrative problem. Every time she tries to build a new chapter—new projects, new public messaging—an older chapter gets hauled back into the light. A former friend. A former workplace. A former palace staffer. The past keeps coming with receipts, real or rumored, because the market demands it.

And for Jessica Mulroney, the temptation is obvious. Shuter’s source says she “saw everything” and “remembers all of it.” If publishers truly are courting her with seven figures, that isn’t just money. It’s a promise of relevance. In celebrity culture, relevance can feel like oxygen.​

Will she take it? The reporting doesn’t confirm she’s writing anything—only that the offer is on the table and the idea is being floated loudly. But even the rumor functions as a warning shot: there are people close enough to Meghan Markle’s old life to make her uncomfortable, and close enough to publishing to monetize it.​

That’s the uncomfortable truth about modern fame. Privacy isn’t a right you claim. It’s a luxury you keep paying for.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *