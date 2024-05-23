Prince Harry’s Statement Contains a Subtle Detail That Reveals the Depth of His Feud With William

Prince Harry's deepening rift with Prince William is now seemingly here to stay, as per a royal expert. Despite his recent three-day visit to the UK, the Duke of Sussex chose not to meet with either King Charles or his elder brother. The brothers' relationship has deteriorated in the wake of Harry's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, leading to a series of conflicts. A subtle detail in Harry's recent statement, highlighted by the Mirror, suggests the current state of his relationship with William and speaks volumes, indicating that the rift is unlikely to heal anytime soon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kym Illman

Royal historian and author Gareth Russell provides a fascinating insight into the relationship between the two princes, suggesting that the absence of any mention of William in Harry's statement is highly significant. The statement focused solely on his father, omitting any reference to his brother or his sister-in-law, Princess Catherine of Wales. Speaking to The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Willkinson, Russell said, "That's really interesting. I think it's being picked up on that it almost was just taken as read that this time they wouldn't meet, which in itself, the silence tells its own story, doesn't it, that this time, no one expected the two of them to meet."

He added, “We didn't have any leaks coming from either camp that there was going to be a potential meeting where the one wanted it and the one didn't, and that probably suggests that the rift is pretty firmly cemented by the stage.” William is rumored to have been deeply hurt by his brother's criticisms in recent times and is said to have not communicated with Harry since the Queen's funeral. This estrangement comes after Harry's scathing revelations in his revealing memoir. Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed intimate details about the royal family in their Netflix documentary as well.

During Harry's recent visit to the UK, a spokesperson confirmed that, regrettably, the King's busy schedule would not allow Harry for a meeting with him. The spokesperson said, "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." Harry and the King had their last reunion at Clarence House in February this year, marking their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months, coinciding with Charles's announcement of his battle with cancer. During his recent visit this month, Harry traveled to the UK unaccompanied by Meghan Markle or their children, Archie and Lilibet.

This statement from Prince Harry if true speaks volumes considering he flew how many hours when news broke that his father was suffering from cancer. King Charles and Queen Camilla do not trust him at all hence no meeting. pic.twitter.com/AQYwS3cpPr — Tris Morris (@TheMorrisLand) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of the podcast The Royals with Roya and Kate, Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for the Sunday Times, revealed that Harry had requested to stay at a royal residence during his visit to the UK. The request was reportedly approved by his father, but in the end, Harry opted to stay in a hotel. She said, "All the narrative from the moment he touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father' and 'Harry had said his Pa is too busy to see me." After he visited the UK, Harry traveled with Markle to Nigeria for a three-day trip.