Prince Harry Was ‘Deeply Wounded’ as He Changed the Date on Paperwork to Confirm His New Life

Prince Harry officially declared the day he and Meghan Markle departed Frogmore Cottage as the start of his formal US residency, signaling a significant step in starting his new life across the pond. This decision, reported by the Mirror, reflects Harry's acknowledgment of the deep-seated wounds from his familial rifts and his determination to move forward in his new role. The Duke of Sussex, who made the move from the UK to California with Markle and their children four years ago, had to bid farewell to their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage. This symbolizes that Harry is not expecting a quick reconciliation with his British roots.

Also indicating a more permanent move to the US, Harry has formally changed his residential status from the UK to the US in paperwork filed in Britain. This paperwork is related to Travalyst, his sustainable travel initiative. Initially, when Travalyst was established, Companies House listed Harry as a resident of the UK. However, a recent document update now shows his residence as the US, effective retroactively to June 29, 2023. It comes after reports last March that Charles had asked the Sussexes to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a property gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 2018.

Additionally, a spokesperson for Harry and Markle said, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." Royal experts have indicated that Harry was profoundly affected by his father's decision to ask him and Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage, according to the Daily Mail. Royal author Phil Dampier said, "Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he's shown he accepts his life is in the US."

He added, "As always with Harry a lot can be read into his actions. Being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply." This development follows Harry's disclosure earlier this year that he has contemplated obtaining US citizenship, a decision that could require him to change his royal titles. Despite his relocation, Harry has made intermittent trips back to the UK and intends to participate in a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral next month commemorating ten years of the Invictus Games. However, his recent legal setback occurred when his appeal was dismissed after losing a High Court battle over a Home Office ruling to update his security provisions during visits to the UK.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Harry's legal representatives said, "The U.K. will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition-after close to two years of pleas for security in the U.K.-will resolve this situation." He has also shared his thoughts of being at home in the US. Harry once said, "Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."