Donald Trump Supporters Did Not Do Well on Jimmy Kimmel's Recent Basic US Citizenship Test

The ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel continues to intensify. Most recently, Kimmel sent his team to a Trump rally in South Carolina to challenge some of the former president's most ardent supporters. Kimmel discussed the same on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which aired Monday night.

According to HuffPost, Kimmel said, “The people who support Trump and the MAGA agenda are under the impression that America was founded on the idea of excluding those who do not share your beliefs. Which is the opposite of the truth.”

Kimmel aimed to check the level of patriotism among these supporters by quizzing them with some basic questions from the U.S. citizenship test. Since Kimmel took the opportunity at the Academy Awards to mock Trump by reading the ex-President's harsh review of his hosting abilities, Trump has been eager to reshape the narrative and portray himself as the victor in their ongoing clash, according to The Daily Beast. Meanwhile, the late-night host sent writer Blaire Erskine to a Trump rally in South Carolina with a straightforward mission.

Judging by their performance on a simple citizenship test, their level of patriotism may not be as high as one would expect. Erskine’s first question was, “What is the supreme law of the land?” While it might have appeared straightforward to some, the MAGA supporters Erskine interviewed, found it anything but simple. The question generated groans and puzzled looks, and received only one sincere response— “Guns, liberty, and justice?” when the answer was the Constitution.

Erskine's next question was about the number of amendments to the US Constitution. The responses from the public varied, and again none were correct. Additionally, when questioned about the first three words of the Constitution, one particularly self-assured MAGA supporter replied, “In God we trust.” To this, Erskine quickly said, “OK, so that’s four [words].”

From the looks of it, such theatrics, which reignited with his “Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?” remark, is unlikely to be the last from Kimmel. Meanwhile, Trump was questioned about the Oscars incident in a recent Fox News interview. Kimmel subsequently also aired clips from the Fox News interview where Trump had criticized the late-night TV host.

Kimmel said, “I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times Eric is starting to get jealous. But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this. I love that this bothered him so much, I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive."