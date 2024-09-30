Prince Harry Sheds ‘Embarrassed Royal’ Image on Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonightmares,' Claims Expert

Prince Harry recently enjoyed himself on the sets of a haunted house alongside comedian and talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. He was the first guest to step into the spooky-themed TV show titled Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares at the Rockefeller Center in New York. During the fun segment, viewers saw Harry’s candid reactions as he walked through a haunted maze alongside Fallon. Body language expert, Judi James, analyzed the exiled prince and claimed that by showing his joyful side, Harry shut his former image of the 'embarrassed royal.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Dudelson

According to the Mirror, James noted that Harry seemed completely in his zone during the show, effortlessly shining as a natural performer in front of the camera. She said, "There's nothing in his body language that hints 'embarrassed royal' or even 'show guest' as he joins in with the kind of keenness that suggests he'd love to host a show of his own." She added, "He leaps straight in on Fallon here, placing an arm around Fallon's shoulders to register dominance plus the fact that he intends to take the lead and control the jokes rather than being the butt of them."

"He places his hands on his hips in a confident splay ritual and even looks straight into the camera in a way mere guests don't usually do," she continued. James further analyzed, "Harry's reaction shots are created to guarantee laughs that are not at his expense, but which show he's playing along happily with little in the way of inhibitions showing. His screeching and shouting are epic and he even holds Fallon's hand as they walk through the maze. Harry will be even more delighted to see he also got the key comedy punch line when he compares one ghoul to Michael Buble, who also happens to be a friend."

In the segment, Harry and Fallon entered the haunted house with chest-mounted cameras, recording their spontaneous reactions including swear words. Various spooky actors tried to scare them as they wandered through the maze. One person, dressed in a suit and tie, suddenly appeared hoping to catch the pair off guard. However, Harry pointed to the actor and mockingly questioned, “Is that Michael Bublé?” To this, Fallon said, "Yes, it's Michael Bublé from The Voice. You do a great job on The Voice."

Jimmy Fallon says Prince Harry was "totally game" for his Tonightmares haunted maze, and the zombie actors were freaking out over the royal! 😱😅 pic.twitter.com/su0gZfuzi7 — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 27, 2024

The maze had a total of 10 rooms. According to NBC News, the scary room was inspired by Fallon’s most haunting nightmares that included werewolves, aliens, zombies, and more. Throughout the spooky adventure, Harry's nervous laughter kept bubbling up. Reflecting on the Halloween-themed project, the host earlier said, "We've been working on this for years. It's an all-new haunted maze, and it is frightening...It is so scary. It's been so fun putting this together, these guys know how to do it. It is nuts. I'm scared just even going through it."