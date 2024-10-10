Prince Harry Reveals the 'Main Issue' Prince William and Kate Middleton Had at His Wedding

Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle was quite controversial and also marked the beginning of a rift between the couple and the royal family. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry disclosed that tensions between the royals began to get more intense during his wedding to Markle. Writing about one incident from his wedding in his memoir, Harry claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s main issue during the wedding was with the name cards at the reception not being placed in a traditional British way.

Harry recounted a particular gathering held at Kensington Palace back in June 2018: "For our part, we chipped in that we weren't too pleased when Willy and Kate switched place cards and changed seats at our wedding. We'd followed the American tradition, placing couples next to each other, but Willy and Kate didn't like that tradition, so their table was the only one where spouses were apart." As reported by the Mirror, he added, "They insisted it wasn't them, it was someone else. And they said we'd done the same thing at Pippa's wedding. We hadn't. Much as we'd wanted to."

"We'd been separated by a huge flower arrangement between us, and though we'd desperately wanted to sit together, we hadn't done a thing about it. None of this airing of grievances was doing us any good, I felt. We weren't getting anywhere," the Duke added.

Tensions have been growing between the two couples for a while now. However, for a short time, Harry and Markle, along with William and Middleton, were popularly known as the 'Fab Four.' In his memoir Spare, Harry mentioned that things seemed promising initially, even before Harry introduced Markle to the royal family, as reported by TIME.

Rumors that William believed Harry was rushing things with Markle in 2018 appear to have been the reason for the breakdown between the royal couples. Numerous facts and theories on the various stages of their conflict have emerged since then. Markle has also been open about the tough time she had while adjusting to the royal lifestyle and the harsh treatment she received. As reported by She Knows, Markle once said, “I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Meanwhile, after their shocking exit from senior royal duties in March 2020, Harry and Markle have gradually created more distance between themselves and the royal family in the UK. Back in 2021, talking about his relationship with William, Harry said, “The relationship is 'space' at the moment. I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”

As reported by Us Weekly, Markle and Middleton's relationship has also experienced its share of highs and lows since her wedding to Harry in May 2018. Harry expressed his disappointment that his brother and sister-in-law hadn't formed the connection with his wife that he’d wished for. Still, amid all the feuds, Harry and Markle recently marked their sixth wedding anniversary.