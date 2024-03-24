Prince Harry Heard of Philip's Death 60 Minutes Before Public Announcement After Cops' Dash

Prince Harry grew particularly close to his grandfather Prince Philip following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. The two shared a special bond right until the Duke of Edinburg's death in 2021. Therefore, the Duke of Sussex was devastated to find out just one hour before the Palace announced the death of his cherished grandfather. Following Philip's death on April 9, US Embassy officials made numerous attempts to get in touch with the Duke, just after three in the morning, LA time. However, after he did not return calls, Santa Barbara sheriff's department officers were sent to the gates of his opulent Montecito estate as reported by TMZ. They advised him to give the Embassy a frantic call. At noon UK time, or 4 a.m. LA time, Buckingham Palace released an official statement announcing the Duke of Edinburgh's passing.

According to a US Sun story, a palace official refused to comment on the turn of events: "We would not comment on this as it is a personal and private matter." As reported by EW, Prince Harry released a heart-touching tribute for his grandfather, the late Prince Philip. "My grandfather was a man of service, honour, and great humour," he wrote on the official website of his and his wife Meghan Markle's non-profit, Archewell. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next." He continued, "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince, and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

The Duke of Sussex, who has left official royal duties but returned to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral will be included in the programme.



The Duke continued, "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, dedication to Granny, and always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as, your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts." Prince Harry concluded with, "Per Mare, Per Terram," the royal marines' motto. Prince Harry attended the funeral without his pregnant wife, who was advised not to travel. As per People, Prince Philip's funeral was held on April 17, 2021, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Because of COVID-19 constraints, the ceremony was cut back and only 30 family members and close friends participated.