Prince Harry Did a Very Unusual Thing to Stay Calm While Meghan Markle Was in Labor with Archie

Prince Harry has admitted on several occasions that becoming a father has transformed him. It is his greatest joy. Meghan Markle also agreed that Harry is an excellent father who is always there to support their family. While the couple has chosen to bring up their children away from the public eye, Harry once offered royal fans an insight into the birth of their eldest, Archie, born on May 6. In 2019, while Markle was in labor at The Portland Hospital, he revealed the one major thought that occupied his mind.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019, in Cape Town. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Toby Melville)

While his wife stayed astonishingly calm during the labor, in his memoir Spare, Harry admitted that he felt like he needed a little push, as reported by the Daily Express. So, the Duke sent his bodyguards to the closest Nando's to get him a snack while he anxiously awaited the birth of their first child. Breaking tradition, Harry and Markle chose not to present their newborn to the public on the hospital steps, unlike other senior royals. Instead, Harry alone addressed the gathered press and shared the news of Archie’s birth with the world, People magazine reported.

At a press conference later, when reporters inquired about his experience witnessing the birth, Harry laughed and shared, "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon." According to Hello! magazine, Harry also commended all women for their strength and resilience.

A framed birth announcement was subsequently put up on a ceremonial easel at Buckingham Palace. The royal couple formally presented their son to the world two days after his arrival, in St. George's Hall, at Windsor Castle. They also shared the happy news on Instagram. They penned, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

The statement continued, “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.” At the time of their second child, Lilibet's arrival, the couple had shifted to California. Having stepped back from their roles as senior royals, they were not required to issue any official announcements. Hence, very little is known about Princess Lilibet's birth. Markle also shared that she had a miscarriage when Archie was just 1. Harry revealed that they 'both wept' as they left the hospital with their 'unborn child.' "A tiny package...We went to a place, a secret place only we knew," he admitted.