King Charles Finally Responds to Rumors About Buckingham Palace Discreetly 'Planning His Funeral'

The Buckingham Palace may or may not be prepared for King Charles' death, but the monarch is in good spirits and also letting the world know about it. The 75-year-old was spotted at a public appearance in Southport, England on August 20, 2024, and made a subtle joke about the rumors of his declining health amid the ongoing cancer battle. "I'm not too bad," said Charles in a precise response to the reports saying the palace is 'actively planning for his funeral.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

It's certainly happy news for his well-wishers who grew concerned for the monarch amid grim speculation of his health. The King, despite his own cancer struggle, showed up at Southport to meet young survivors and emergency responders from a recent Taylor Swift-themed youth dance class, per Style Caster.

The Buckingham Palace announced Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. Soon after, he began the 'regular treatment' and distanced himself from the royal duties. However, the palace assured he "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," as per BBC. Moreover, it was the monarch's choice to go public about his health condition to create awareness among men to get their prostate checked.

FULL STATEMENT FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE: pic.twitter.com/kOpbugVBhh — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 5, 2024

In support of Charles' openness, the Royal Society of Medicine thanked the King for highlighting 'how cancer is indiscriminate' and urged people to make an appointment. Dr. Jay Verma, president of the general practice with primary healthcare section of the Royal Society of Medicine, said, "Please don't be shy - the more information we have the better to help, hopefully rule out cancer, or, if not, put you on the most suitable treatment pathway."

Throughout his treatment, Charles has remained positive. An insider informed The Sun, "The sun wasn't shining in February but it is shining now." They further added that although he's 'not yet out of the woods,' those close to him claimed the monarch is filled with 'great optimism' and his treatment has gone 'better than anyone would have thought.'

LATEST: King Charles has been seen for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis. He left Clarence House with Queen Camilla and drove the short journey to Buckingham Palace.

They have now left for Sandringham. The King’s standard has been lowered above the Palace. pic.twitter.com/DDyqTCHGxI — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 6, 2024

Despite that, the palace officials are quietly preparing for every or any circumstance, considering the situation's gravity. InTouch Weekly reported, "The business of planning his funeral has already begun. Unpleasant as it seems." Additionally, Buckingham Palace confirmed the source, adding, "Bridge plans are always updated on an ongoing basis as a matter of routine." Apparently, 'Operation Menai Bridge' is the codeword for King Charles III's funeral plans and refers to a suspension bridge in Wales, symbolic of his role as Prince (of Wales).

It is standard practice for the British monarchy as an insider explained, "Officials will make sure a funeral for the king meets his wishes and expectations while following proper protocol. Charles at least can find some peace in that." However, Charles's medical team has been happy with his treatment progress. In April 2024, Buckingham Palace released a statement, "His Majesty's medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery."