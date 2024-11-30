Prince Harry Could Be Thinking Of Making a Royal Return, Expert Reveals: "His Heart Is Not In The..."

After their highly publicized exit from royal life, which was well-documented in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix documentary, the question of what comes next for Harry and Meghan Markle has sparked widespread speculation. Palace insiders have always suggested that Harry has long been considering a return to the Royal Family as a senior member. Recently, a royal expert has made statements that further confirm this idea. The analyst said Harry is ready to step away from his television work and is even thinking about joining the royal fold again.

Prince Harry at Seaforth Armoury on Nov 18, 2024, in Vancouver. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ethan Cairns)

As reported by the Daily Express, Royal expert Richard Eden said, "Palace officials are increasingly convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life when he felt he was using his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes." He also claimed that one source told him, "Harry's heart is not in the TV stuff – anyone can see that." The expert also believes that Harry might be trying to stay away from the Netflix spotlight by not appearing in the trailer for the new polo series, despite his love for the game. Harry appears to be opting to pull back from the promotional spotlight as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to release Polo, their most recent Netflix project, on December 10.

Eden also revealed that one courtier told him, "If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back. Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch." The author reveals that, after King Charles’s cancer treatment was publicly announced in February this year, Harry privately told his friends that he was open to stepping into a temporary royal role to support his father. Although his offer was not taken up, it’s understood that the Duke, now based in California, remains eager to spend more time in the UK, as reported by GB News.

Initiatives like Sentebale and the Invictus Games continue to be at the core of his work, even as speculation about his potential return to royal life persists, as reported by Marca. In a recent televised interview, Harry was asked point-blank whether he could ever see himself rejoining his royal role. Early in 2020, Harry decided to leave the Royal Family, which marked a significant turning point in both his personal life and the monarchy's history. After leaving his royal duties, he focused on following his commitment to public service while pursuing a different path.

In response to this, Harry firmly stated that a return to royal life was never going to happen. He made a curious claim, suggesting that even if some agreement or arrangement were made with his family, an unnamed third party would do everything in its power to ensure it never comes to fruition. His reference to a mysterious outside power intensified the feeling of ongoing tension, both within the royal family and in the larger media environment that is always centered on the Royals.