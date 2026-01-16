Prince Harry Visits California Emergency Responders In First Public Appearance Of 2026 – See Pics

Fire stations in Santa Barbara enjoyed a royal visit from Prince Harry in his first public appearance of 2026, along with the CEO of Watch Duty.

Readers will no doubt recall the deadly and devastating fires in California last summer and preparations are already underway for future wildfire seasons. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex was clearly excited as he visited the facility in an effort to encourage firefighters as they prepare for the season ahead.

At the event, John Mills, co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, the wildfire tracking organization, thanked Harry for his admirable initiative. Watch Duty was quick to take to its official Instagram on Friday, sharing photos taken with Prince Harry.

In the caption, Mills wrote, “We’re proud to partner with Archewell Philanthropies, early supporters of Watch Duty during the devastating LA fires in 2025, and excited to keep building support for firefighters on the front lines.”

The post shared that Mills and Prince Harry had spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations, seeing the realities that go into emergency response, while checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, along with thermal search-and-rescue drones.

During Harry’s visit, firefighters shared that Watch Duty plays a huge role in their work, while they are proud to provide them with the best information. “When seconds count, giving first responders access to clear, real-time insights can shape decisions that protect our neighborhood,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Duty (@watchdutyapp)

In the photos, Prince Harry can be seen checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, while Mills enjoyed taking the prince through the practicalities of modern emergency response, while also showcasing specialist equipment to be used to tackle summer blazes.

Along the way, firefighters shared with Harry that Watch Duty plays a major role in their work, while they are proud to provide them with the best information. This led to Harry spending time learning about the realities that go into emergency response.

Ironically, the visit to the fire stations took place close to Prince Harry’s Montecito home, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Owning an expensive home in that particular area of California most likely inspired the prince to involve himself and his Archewell Philanthropies in the protection of the area from the dreaded wildfires.

Looking at the Instagram post, the comments were filled with red hearts, both for the first responders and Prince Harry himself. Among the comments, one Instagram user wrote, “you guys literally save lives including ours!!!! My hero’s!! [sic]”

Another wrote, “This is fantastic! The Watch Duty app has been a great resource. I love seeing this collaboration.“

Meanwhile, another comment read, “A great day and a privilege to document the Watch Duty team and Harry!” Yet another commented, “Seems like a great service. Happy to see the wonderful Prince Harry & Archewell Philanthropies supporting it.”

What is the betting that young Prince Archie would have loved to also visit the fire stations, climbing on fire engines and more? Maybe next time Harry will take him and Lilibet along.