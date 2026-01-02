“People are Sick of Them” – How 2025 Became Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Most Miserable Year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly did not have the best year of their lives in 2025. Ever since the couple cut ties with the royal family in 2020, they have been trying various things to stay relevant among the masses.

These projects also helped them raise capital for a fresh start in the US. However, something switched in 2025, and their public image began to decline. The couple is no longer as esteemed as they once were.

While you may be wondering what specifically went wrong, the answer is that several factors contributed to their downfall.

To begin with, Markle launched several projects last year, ranging from hosting a cooking show to attempting a return to acting. Unfortunately, none of these ventures lived up to expectations.

With Love Meghan went from 73 to 85 now its has tanked tanked to 98 globally on NF🤣🤣🤣. Thank you for not watching. (Pic credit @duchess_salty ) pic.twitter.com/qdX4TkLIke — ⛈️ 🍵Nina * Back Row Betty (@nolink29) August 29, 2025

There was significant buzz surrounding her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. However, the series ultimately fell short of expectations.

Critics and viewers noted that it appeared overly polished, with the Duchess rarely showing her true self. Additionally, the hybrid mix of cooking, lifestyle, and reality genres failed to resonate with audiences.

When the show did not work, Meghan Markle came up with her own podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which featured her conversations with various women of substance.

However, listeners felt Markle was too self-absorbed and often made the conversation about herself rather than the guest. The final nail in the coffin was her cameo in Close Personal Friends, which marked her first acting role in eight years.

Insiders have revealed that the gig was her attempt at staying relevant when nothing else worked. But just like her show and podcast, the film added little to no value to her career.

Coming to Harry, the Prince did not have a very favorable year either. He grew further apart from his family when his request to have his UK police security reinstated was denied. Meanwhile, he also had to resign from Sentebale charity, an organisation he co-founded in 2006.

The professional setbacks seem to have affected the couple’s personal life too, as multiple staff members reportedly parted ways with them owing to their miserable behavior. At the same time, Hollywood biggies apparently did not want to associate with the couple any more.

Prince Harry sold out his family stories to Netflix, Oprah and a book for millions. It’s understandable Prince William doesn’t want to talk to him anymore. — Ana Emanon (@AnaAnemone0321) December 30, 2025



According to a source quoted by RadarOnline, “There is not only no appetite left for them in L.A., but they’ve also worn through any good will they had. People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale.”

What makes their condition worse is that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had high hopes for 2025. But instead, they faced one failure after another.

And 2026 does not seem to be bringing any respite either, as they continue to lose friends and staff members and the strain between them and the royal family grows further.

An insider revealed, “They’ve got very few friends to lean on, staff continue to walk out in droves, Harry’s brother, Prince William, is still baying for their blood, and their paycheck possibilities are thin and humbling.”

Let’s still hope the couple is able to stand against the wind and have a better 2026.