Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cut Staff At Charity Foundation Due To Financial Issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently restructuring their charitable organization, Archewell Foundation by cutting staff.

Reportedly, more than half of its staff has been cut as the foundation tries to fix its ongoing financial strain. According to Page Six on Monday, December 22, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently let three employees go, which is roughly 60 percent of the Archewell Foundation staff. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the couple acknowledged that the cuts had been made, dubbing them “redundancies” while saying more changes are unavoidable.

“Currently, the same full team remains in place,” the spokesperson said. “This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.” They added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “honored to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others.”

Meanwhile, insiders say this decision comes down to lack of money. Page Six had previously shared that the charitable organization has been “forced to downsize the staff” as it was becoming too expensive to maintain.

The Daily Mail has revealed that Archewell reported $5.1 million in expenses during 2024, while attracting only $2.1 million in donations. Moreover, 2023 saw the charitable organization attract $5.73 million in revenue, while expenses were $3.3 million.

Reportedly, this is nothing new, as in 2022, expenses also exceeded revenue. However, its first fiscal year was far more successful, raising over $13 million. Also, despite the shortfall, Archewell distributed $1.25 million in grants during 2024.

Last week saw Harry and Meghan announcing a rebrand on its fifth anniversary and renaming their organization Archewell Philanthropies. According to an impact report, the shift is an evolution rather than a retreat, stating, “What began as a commitment to compassion has evolved into a powerful force for meaningful change.”

As reported, Australia recently introduced a new law banning social media use for children under 16. The couple said in a statement, “It shouldn’t have come to this,” while praising Australia’s leadership for the move, while warning this doesn’t address the root of the problem.

“We celebrate Australia’s leadership for seeing and acting on how these technology companies are negatively impacting young people,” they wrote, adding there were “feeble efforts” to curb harm.

The Duke and Duchess noted that the ban is a necessary step, they stressed that it is only a temporary fix, saying, “This bold, decisive action sends a strong signal that a child’s mind is not a commodity to be exploited,” they added, noting it “buys young people valuable time back in their childhoods,” while it “doesn’t fix the fundamental issue” with social media platforms.

It has been noted that many children under the age of 16 know how to get around the ban, using VPNs (virtual private networks) to access social media or using other people’s logins, which tends to make the ban a failure.

