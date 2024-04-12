Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Displaying 'Forced Affection' Amid Divorce Speculations

Recent rumors swirling around the marital status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained momentum following an event in Los Angeles. The couple attended their Kinsey African American Art and History Collection event at SoFi Stadium on March 21, where they received a private exhibit tour and mingled with other guests.

Tom Quinn the royal author said, "Harry and Meghan's recent hosting of a special event in honor of the Kinsey African-American, Art and History Collection gave the couple the chance to do something for an institution that has a special place in Meghan's heart, and it was fascinating to see how loved up Meghan and Harry were at the event. But there was a sense that some of this was rather forced." Quinn continued, "Recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage. But to many their displays of affection looked contrived - many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!"

The married pair, who have a daughter named Princess Lilibet and a son named Prince Archie, have been the subject of divorce rumors for a while now. When it comes to rumors about their marriage, they too seem to follow the late Queen Elizabeth II's advice to "never complain, never explain," but a representative did address one of the most recent rumors a few months ago. "We've heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They're still here," a source allegedly stated in February. "They're still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken," as per The Mirror.

Adding a bit more gasoline to the rumor, we noticed that Markle was once seen going without her ring. Markle is seen in the photo enjoying her birthday with two friends. With the Duchess putting her arm around one of the pals, all three women are beaming beautiful smiles. Even though Markle is still wearing her engagement band, a closer inspection reveals that the ring is absent from her finger. The couple's separation from one another and the rumors of a divorce were fueled by this picture. But this isn't the first time the Duchess has been seen without her ring of engagement. She opted to be "more low-key during meet and greet" by not wearing the ring during the couple's September 2019 South Africa tour, according to People Magazine. Rather, she wore a turquoise marquise band in addition to her Welsh gold wedding ring. Due to swelling during her first pregnancy, Markle had previously removed the ring.