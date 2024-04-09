Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Attend Parade in Place of King Charles Amid His Cancer Treatment

As King Charles undergoes cancer treatment, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped in to participate in a historic event at Buckingham Palace. Gazing over the railings at the customary Changing of the Guard, tourists were treated to the rare pleasure of witnessing French troops join their British colleagues, as per PEOPLE. King Charles requested his brother Edward, 60, and sister-in-law Sophie, 59, to represent him at the special march to mark the 120th anniversary of the 'entente cordiale', a significant diplomatic accord between the United Kingdom and France. The 'entente cordiale' signed 120 years ago, ensured healthy military and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries since the First and Second World Wars.

Joining dignitaries from France and Britain on the palace forecourt, the royal couple celebrated the anniversary with enthusiasm. Prince Edward, Sophie, and Her Excellency Hélène Duchêne, the French ambassador to the United Kingdom, quickly inspected the soldiers upon their arrival. Before them stood forty Scots Guardsmen and thirty members of the Gendarmerie's Garde Républicaine. Additionally, soldiers from a non-Commonwealth nation also participated in the event for the first time.

Soldiers from 1st Régiment de la Garde Républicaine and 16 members of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards provided the Presidential Guard outside the Elysée Palace in Paris, accompanied by two military musicians. It was the first time a foreign state assisted in securing the French Presidential Residence, similar to London. French President Emmanuel Macron also visited the troops there for an inspection.

Following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on February 5, Charles has not been able to perform the majority of his public duties but continued to work behind the scenes. His 76-year-old wife Queen Camilla, has also filled in for him on various royal events. However, on the morning of April 7, Charles was spotted traveling to Sandringham, Norfolk, for a church service. He has maintained his positive disposition throughout his treatment, and his assistants have hinted that depending on medical advice, he could be able to participate in more public events in the upcoming weeks.

On Easter, Charles and Camilla greeted royal fans following the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to PEOPLE magazine. The monarch lent a comment on his health, bringing a lot of cheers to supporters. A woman exclaimed, "Get well soon, Your Majesty," in a video that Rebecca English of the Daily Mail shared with X. Charles responded in his sunny disposition, smiling and saying, "I'm doing my best!" However, as doctors have advised the monarch to limit the number of people he comes in contact with while undergoing treatment, Charles and Camilla sat apart from members of the royal family during the Easter service.