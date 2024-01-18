Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Harry Styles decided to join in on the fun train and apply a hilarious hack alongside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt after they revealed using pseudonyms to check into hotels, reported Daily Mail.

The "As It Was" singer recently revealed using a hilarious pseudonym – Oliver Sudden – that has left fans in peals of laughter upon becoming aware of the name. He adopted this step so as to avoid being slammed by paparazzi and fans hounding not just him but also the hotel.

This particular name paid homage to the statement 'all of a sudden,' which reportedly emphasizes Styles' journey from now discontinued show "X Factor" to being a member of "One Direction," followed by his personal career as a successful artist in music, a winner of several awards and laurels. In a way, it subtly hinted at how grateful he is for the journey although it was sudden – a gesture of appreciation for his fanbase.

Using code names is certainly not unheard of especially when it comes to famous personalities who take a temporary residence at a hotel for business or leisure. "Just Go With It" actress Jennifer Aniston uses a classic alias of a 'Mrs. Smith' while "Halo" singer Beyonce goes with 'Ingrid Jackson.' The evergreen heartthrob and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor Brad Pitt keeps things classy with 'Bryce Pilaf.'

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer very recently used his code name when he stayed at one of Edinburgh's finest five-star hotels, Caledonian, which caused even the hotel staff to burst out laughing upon coming across the humorous alias. "We all had a right giggle when we saw the name - it took a while to work out what it meant," revealed a source from the hotel.

This luxe hotel suite in which Styles is said to reside costs £3,000 per night (approximately $3,700). The Grammy-winning singer used a secret back entrance of the building to enter and exit the place and is reportedly using a Mercedes S-Class to travel in and around the city for travel.

The "Sign Of The Times" singer is on his Love On Tour and recently performed in Murrayfield Stadium in the UK, which also observed tickets to have been completely sold out for his mind-blowing performance. Earlier this week, he was spotted having a fun golf session with his manager at the pristine premises of St. Andrews Course, as was evident from both their stories on Instagram.

The Love On Tour began in 2021 and is set to end this year later in July at the infamous city of Reggio Emilia, Italy — a perfect stage to end his incredible journey of being on tour. The singer is expected to end the tour with a banger of a performance in Italy.

