Presidents Obama and Clinton Plan to Continue Campaigning for Biden, Emphasizing Unity Against Trump

Representative James Clyburn, a Democrat, said on Sunday that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will be more visible on the campaign trail when President Joe Biden runs for reelection against Donald Trump in 2024. During a $25 million fundraiser, with some tickets costing as much as $5000, the three Democratic presidents recently made an appearance at Radio City Music.

Rep. Clyburn was questioned on Sunday by Kristen Welker, anchor of NBC Meet the Press, "Congressman, do you expect to see those former presidents out on the campaign trail routinely? Will they be a common presence on the campaign trail?" Clyburn stated, "I think so, but not to show force, but more to show unity – unity of purpose, to show defense of democracy. That's what's going on here. Three former presidents, all three of whom have had their challenges. But every one of them stood for what is right in this country, and that is to protect this democracy, and putting themselves below the needs, the dreams, the aspirations of the American people."

He concluded, "So what we saw in New York last Thursday was a show of unity and a show of defense of democracy. And that is what we need in this country at this particular juncture." While attempting to identify the reasons why economic concerns are high despite job growth, healthy spending, and better-than-expected GDP increases, Obama and Clinton spoke at a lavish fundraiser for President Joe Biden on Thursday in New York. They urged the thousands in attendance to support the Democratic president for a second term.

The staggering amount of money raised was a significant demonstration of Democratic support for Biden at a period of consistently dismal polling. As he takes against Trump, who demonstrated in his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he didn't need to raise the most money to win the presidency, the president will put his campaign resources to the test. In the almost hour-long chat, Obama and Clinton discussed how difficult Biden's work is. They spoke about feeling alone and angry over laws that are effective but take time for the general population to see. They tried to illustrate why Biden was the ideal candidate by providing an insider's perspective of the workplace.

A few demonstrators in favor of Palestine heckled the presidents, with one lady accusing Biden of having blood on his hands. According to NBC, protesters gathered outside the venue and screamed slogans like 'Cease-fire now' and 'Genocide supporter' as attendees came and exited the event. The Palestinian Youth Movement, Jewish Voice for Peace, and several other advocacy organizations coordinated the demonstrations. Recent campaign rallies by Biden have allegedly been disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on many occasions. As a result, his aides have reportedly attempted to hide the president from the protests. They want to reduce the number of guests, stay away from college campuses, and keep the event's location a secret from the media until after Biden arrives.