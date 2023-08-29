President Joe Biden Focused On Winning 2024 Elections, Not Interested In Donald Trump's Legal Woes

President Joe Biden is focused on winning the 2024 elections and has already started his presidential re-election campaign under the expert guidance of campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond. Richmond on Sunday made a statement on ABC This Week that Biden is not interested in making former president Donald Trump' legal woes his political pitch, "The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department ... so we're not going to comment," Richmond said in an interview with ABC This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "We're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems."

"We will let the justice system take care of what the justice system should take care of," Richmond added. Meanwhile, Biden was already making calls for donations on the micro-blogging platform X while Trump was on the way to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night. Biden posted a link to donate along with the words, “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” in the post. When ABC This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz pressed about the timing of the donation post, Richmond stated, "I wouldn't read much into that." The next day, Biden was quoted saying, "Handsome guy. Wonderful guy," about Trump's viral mugshot when being hounded by the media at Lake Tahoe while on his second vacation in a month.

Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign. https://t.co/Tj5cURqgQT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

As per ABC News, Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stated that the former president's presidential campaign had seen a surge of support of approximately $4.18 million on Friday, the day after he surrendered in Atlanta, making it the best fundraising day for the looming 2024 White House race. Cheung further stated that the donations increased after Trump's campaign actively released a renewed line of merchandise featuring the iconic mugshot on t-shirts, beer Koozies, bumper stickers, a signed poster, and mug shot mugs.

As per the latest reports by USA Today, Trump's election campaign has raised $7.1 million from Friday. Hutchinson, a critic of Trump, stated that he was “surprised” that GOP candidates were still supporting the former 45th president of the United States, “Well, I was surprised. It was a very clear question as to whether we would support Donald Trump if he’s convicted of serious felonies. And I was the only one that … said very clearly that I would not support him." Christie, a former Trump ally also stated that it was “amazing” to see most of his Republican rivals supporting him in the race. “It was really the most amazing part of the debate to me, was the idea that you know, the majority of my competitors believe that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and that they’d support that and that he could win,” Christie said. “I think that’s an impossibility.”

Meanwhile, Alina Habba, Trump's attorney has denied that his legal team is worried over the mounting criminal charges, “We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases, which I can’t get into obviously for privileged reasons. But I can tell you that it’s to tie him up, it’s definitely political.”

