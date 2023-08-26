President Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump "Handsome," After Seeing His Historic Mugshot

President Joe Biden has responded to the iconic widely circulated mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump taken during his legal processing at the Atlanta jail. As per Fox News, Biden called the 2024 presidential contender, "Handsome guy, wonderful guy," when being prodded by reporters at Lake Tahoe while on his second vacation in a month. His response invited 'boos' from the locals gathered there as reporters questioned him if he had seen the epic image, to which he replied in affirmative and said he had seen it on TV.

As per Fox News, Trump revealed that it was not "comfortable" to pose for the viral mugshot and that the Georgia officials "insisted"on taking it. Trump exclusively said, "They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that," he said. "This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot." The Republican leader added: "It is not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong." "This is all about election interference," he continued. "It all comes through Washington and the DOJ and Crooked Joe Biden—nothing like this has ever happened in our country before." He insisted that the United States is "doing horribly, but now, it is doing worse because we have become a Third World country." Trump happens to be the current Republican 2024 frontrunner to turn himself in on Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. He has been charged by District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

As per the Independent, the Trump family will be celebrating the viral mugshot. In an exclusive interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump made some revealing comments about the mugshot. She accused the authorities saying that her father-in-law's image was ordered to “try and embarrass him" but claimed that it was “going to backfire on them.” “This mugshot, you wait for it, it’s going to be on posters in people’s dorm rooms, it’s going to be on T-shirts,” she said. Lara also called the released image “the most famous mugshot in the history of the world”, and said it will be “a flag flown by people who love this country because they’re backing Donald Trump”.

As per BBC, the historic mugshot debuted on his campaign website within hours of its official release and his supporters could now access mugshot-branded mugs, t-shirts, and drink coolers. National security advisor to Trump, John Bolton revealed that the image was likely to be cautiously staged, "I think it's intended to be a sign of intimidation against the prosecutors and the judges." "He could've smiled. He could've looked benign," Mr Bolton added. "Instead he looks like a thug."

Most of the right-wing supporters have drawn parallels with Nelson Mandela and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who also had historic mugshots taken. "They did the same thing to Martin Luther King Jr.," tweeted comedian and Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams. "They go after the good guys and especially the ones who fight for freedom and expose evilness and corruption. I stand with President Trump and this mugshot makes me want to vote for him even more."

