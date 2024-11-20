President-Elect Donald Trump's Latest Photograph Has a Hidden $1 Trillion Detail—And It's Astounding

Donald Trump undoubtedly solidified his status as one of the most powerful presidents following his divisive victory in the 2024 elections. Following the historic win, Trump is hanging out with his allies. Among the recent outings, the ex-president was spotted on Saturday, November 16, at UFC 309 at NYC's Madison Square Garden. However, the photograph contained a subtle but special detail.

President Trump and Elon Musk are sat next to PIF Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan ringside at the UFC tonight. The result of the 2024 US election could make a big impact on the future of elite professional golf. pic.twitter.com/d0ZbUiS5kx — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 17, 2024

The 78-year-old received a warm welcome at the championship with thousands of people chanting, "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!" with Kid Rock's American Bad Ass. The President-elect was spotted sitting next to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and X owner and billionaire Elon Musk. Together, the three influential figures' assets add up to over 1 trillion dollars.

According to Fox Business, Al Rumayyan is a major figure in Saudi Arabia. Not only is he the head of PIF (estimated to have about $925 billion in assets in July), a sovereign wealth fund, but he's also a co-chair of Aramco, the state-owned petroleum company, and the country's largest mining company Maaden. Additionally, Al Rumayyan is also the chairman of the English Premier League’s Newcastle United Football Club.

Video Yasir Trump Muskpic.twitter.com/RuQoV6F4NG — Dave “Golf Visuals” Wilcox (@DaveRealtor) November 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Musk owns the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, along with co-founding seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, and rocket producer SpaceX. Bloomberg's index reported that the 53-year-old is the richest billionaire alive today and his current net worth is estimated to be around $313 billion, as per BBC.

Donald Trump and Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cliff Hawkins

And if we combine the trio's [Trump, Musk, and Al Rumayyan] assets, it reaches a whopping $1.8 trillion as the former president is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. Hence, the photograph that captured the three of them chatting at the UFC makes it worth more than a trillion dollars.

Seated next to Trump last night at the UFC was Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which gives billions to Kushner and partners with Trump Org on the LIV golf league. Tulsi Gabbard, also part of the entourage, previously called Trump "Saudi Arabia's bitch" pic.twitter.com/2vESAhE1mZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 17, 2024

The UFC fight marked Trump's first public appearance since being elected the 47th president of the United States. During his presidential bid, he kept his schedule tight with visits to his Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago which houses his private club and his official residence while juggling between the campaign stops at key battleground states pushing his MAGA agenda.

Aside from Musk and Al Rumayyan, Trump was accompanied by UFC chief Dana White, his staunch supporter and MAGA loyalist, podcaster Joe Rogan, along with his choicest cabinet picks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy. He also shook hands with the winner of the night and heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

President-elect Donald Trump received a warm welcome from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon Jones in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CFe2gwDJs0 — Storyful (@Storyful) November 18, 2024

After defeating his rival Stipe Miocic in the third round with a roundhouse kick, Jones imitated Trump's signature dance- twisting his hands to the beat and floating his fisted hands inside the ring while thousands of UFC fans cheered out loud for him, including the politician. He then handed over his belt to Trump out of honor and respect as Trump acknowledged the gesture and wished him good luck for more success.