Vivek Ramaswamy Brutally Mocked After Mistakenly Calling Trump a 'Sham Politician': "Truth Slips Out"

Vivek Ramaswamy has a penchant for stirring controversies with his tongue-in-cheek moments. As per ABC News, in January 2024, he withdrew his nomination for the presidential polls and, less than 24 hours later, extended his support to Donald Trump. In one such instance of his camaraderie, the biotech entrepreneur voiced his opinions on the Biden administration's approach outside the courtroom of Trump's New York hush-money trial in May. However, a slip of the tongue prompted netizens to troll the American-Indian politician mercilessly.

As per The Recount, Ramaswamy said, "God bless our country. I pray for our future, and let’s pray for our country being stronger on the other side of this disgusting sham politician," before promptly correcting himself and replacing 'politician with 'prosecution.' However, the slip did not go unnoticed under the scrutinizing eyes of netizens.

On X, formerly Twitter, user @JaredRyanSears commented, "Really hurts the narrative when the truth slips out like that." Chiming in, user @DianneCallaha16, mocked, "Yes Vivek, Trump is a sham politician," while @AreMond2 opined, "Funny how fate forces you to make errors when speaking that is closer to the truth." Meanwhile, some users quipped that the politician made the right statement and needed no amendments. @QuentinJKenned1 said, "Nah Vivek, you had it right the first time."

Before his appearance at the Manhattan court, Ramaswamy tweeted something similar. In a critical post, the entrepreneur wrote, "This sham trial is a politically motivated assault on the leading candidate for U.S. President, green-lit by his political opponent, Joe Biden, and carried out at the highest levels of the White House and Department of Justice. Joe Biden’s former number #3 at the Department Justice, Matthew Colangelo, is now leading the prosecution effort for Bragg, who himself ran for office on the promise of going after Trump. It’s an insult to American democracy."

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (Image Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy added, "No one has a clue what the alleged crime even is. The irony here is that the crime is supposedly about bad bookkeeping, but the real bookkeeping scandal is how to account for Judge Merchan’s family members being paid millions of dollars by Democratic operatives. His entire legal theory depends on the ludicrous idea that Trump should have used campaign funds for a personal payment, yet if Trump had done that, they’d be prosecuting him for it - which is the ultimate proof that this is a politicized persecution. The American people will deliver the ultimate verdict in November: say NO to the weaponization of justice."

Apart from Ramaswamy, several other GOP lawmakers, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, were also present on the scene, according to TIME. Johnson told reporters, "These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. It is election interference." In contrast, Vance exclaimed, "Every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative."

