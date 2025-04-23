Pope Francis’ Last Words Before His Death REVEALED in New Update!

Ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral, the Vatican has released more details of the late Pope’s final moments. The new information reveals what the Pope said in his final conversation before he passed away at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, died on April 21 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. The Vatican confirmed that he died of heart failure after a significant decline in health over the last few years. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized as he suffered from pneumonia and faced acute respiratory failure. He was discharged on March 23, and after nearly a month, he passed away.

He made his last public appearance on April 20 (a day before his death) as he participated in Easter Sunday events. Vatican News has revealed that his last words before his passing were expressions of gratitude towards his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, who worked as his personal healthcare assistant for the last three years. She was appointed after it was suggested that he needed colon surgery.

As per a report by Ladbible, the Pope asked Strappetti, “Do you think I can manage it?” as he inquired about his ability to take a ride in the Popemobile to participate in Easter Sunday events. His nurse gave him the assurance, and Pope was eventually seen marking his presence at St. Peter’s Square, where he greeted the crowds.

After his return, he reportedly thanked his nurse for bringing him to St. Peter’s Square. His final words were: “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.”

He then rested and had dinner. The following day (April 21), at around 5:30 am, he showed signs of sudden illness. About an hour later, he gestured goodbye to his nurse before he slipped into a coma, from which he never returned. It highlights that the Pope shared a close bond with his healthcare assistant and never failed to express his gratitude, even in the most difficult moments of his life.

Pope’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, following the custom of holding papal funerals between four to six days after their death. The funeral will start at 10 am local time in the majestic Baroque plaza in front of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. He will be buried in St Mary Major, a Roman basilica. In his will, he reportedly wrote that his tomb shall be “in the ground; simple, without particular decoration, and with the sole inscription: Franciscus.”

Currently, his mortal remains are lying in an open coffin in the Santa Marta Domus in a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household. Several world leaders are expected to attend his funeral. Meanwhile, the Vatican will initiate the process of selecting a new pope, with a conclave of 120 cardinals assembled to determine the future leadership of the Catholic Church.