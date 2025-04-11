Plastic Surgeon Reveals the Safest Way to Alter Your Body—And It’s Not What You Think!

The way plastic surgery is becoming growingly popular in the US, questions of safety naturally arise. Recently the shocking news of the death of 28 years old Ahmonique Miller after she got a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery has further fueled these questions. While the choice of going under the knife remains completely personal, it is important to know which method might be the safest.

Talking about the safest body alteration procedure, Dr. Arnold S. Breitbart, a plastic surgeon with 30 years of experience, told the DailyMail.com that the minimally invasive ones are the safest plastic surgery procedures. He then mentioned liposuction as one of the safest ways of body alteration.

Dr. Arnold S. Breitbart said, “The incisions are tiny and the procedure is commonly performed in an office operating room, usually under local anesthesia.” He further mentioned, “I operate with advanced liposuction techniques such as SmartLipo, which uses a laser during the liposuction procedure to make the liposuction more effective.”

It should be noted here that with the kind of experience that Dr. Arnold S. Breitbart has, he has done thousands of liposuctions by now. Moreover, given how common liposuctions have come to be, the doctor performs several every week. Regarding the reason behind the popularity of this procedure, Dr. Breitbart mentioned that since a lot of people who are generally fine with their body weight want to lose fat from a particular section of their bodies, liposuctions have naturally emerged as a common and easy solution.

He also mentioned that the most common areas of performing liposuction include abdomen, out and inner thighs, necks, the flanks, the back, inner knees, arms etc. He further added, “I’ve performed liposuction on professional models, trainers, and athletes, who despite excellent diet, exercise, and lifestyle, still have these disproportionate areas of increased fatty fullness.”

Talking about what kind of people are best fitted for liposuction, Dr. Breitbart said, “Liposuction may be appropriate for somewhat heavier patients, but generally not for obese patients. Patients find liposuction to be a very attractive procedure, as the procedure is outpatient and the recovery is quick.”

The doctor noted that while this has always been a popular procedure, recently he has seen a surge in the number of people wanting to get liposuction to get rid of loose skin after losing weight. The rise in GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic can be cited as the reason behind this as Dr. Breitbart explained, “In these massive weight loss patients, loose skin is a common secondary effect.”

He further added, “It may affect parts of the body including the abdomen, arms, breasts, and face. Procedures such as tummy tuck, arm lift, breast lift, facelift, and necklift may be indicated in these patients.” He also said that it is best for people interested in plastic surgery to avoid dangerous procedures like BBL.

He said, “In general, I discourage the use of implants placed in the buttocks, as there are increased complication rates associated with this procedure.” He added that a safer approach to getting a bigger buttock will be trying fat transfer first.

Therefore, anyone considering plastic surgery should be well aware of the dangers associated with the procedure and then proceed accordingly. It is best to consult a medical professional first and then go ahead with the decision.