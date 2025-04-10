28-Year-Old Mom Ahmonique Miller Found Dead After Plastic Surgery—Hours After Social Media Post

28 years old Ahmonique Miller, who is the mother of a one-year-old child, did not have the slightest idea that her excited journey of getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) would end with her death. Ahmonique and her 19-year-old sister Kiera Barnes had travelled together to Miami from Las Vegas to get BBL and liposuction at Avana Plastic Surgery.

This was posted by Ahmonique on her Instagram as she was visibly excited about getting that surgery done. In one of the videos that Ahmonique had posted, she was heard saying, “Come to Pre Op with me.” She also said, “I’m super excited… The office staff is super nice, they made me feel super comfortable.. and I know this is gonna be the best. I can’t wait to see my results.”

However, things went downhill after her surgery as her social media grew quiet once it was done. She and her sister had checked into Keyla’s Recovery House, a post-surgery recovery house. Wakeelah, Ahmonique’s mother told NBC6 that the post-surgery recovery house had charged them $1,500 for a six-day stay and apparently their surgery went fine on March 6 and then they had been transferred to the post-surgery house to be monitored for further complications.

However, the very next day, when the police responded to Keyla’s Recovery House, they found Ahmonique lying dead with rigor mortis already setting in. The police revealed that her body was bandaged and he was laying face down. They further said that the recovery house was “operating as an illegal post-plastic surgery recovery home.”

Ahmonique’s sister Kiera told the police that after Ahmonique was given medication, she went to sleep and did not wake up. She further revealed on social media that while she and Ahmonique were both supposed to be operated by the same surgeon, Ahmonique had changed her surgeon at the last minute.

Ahmonique’s grief stricken mother said, “My daughter is supposed to be here with her daughter. And unfortunately, she is not.” The cause of her death is not yet completely clear and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner is trying to do the same. No specifics about the death like how or when exactly it happened have been shared by authorities. Her death is also under police investigation as the Miami police stated.

While the exact reason for Ahmonique’s death is not clear, it should be noted that the BBL is a dangerous procedure in itself as it involves “transferring fat from the abdomen, thighs and hips to the buttocks to increase its size.” The risk of fat metabolism makes the process dangerous as fat cells can pass into “bloodstream and travel to the lungs, heart or other organs causing a serious clot and death.”

Talking about the tragic death of her daughter, Wakeelah said, “Ahmonique is not the first. And I hope that she is the last that this happens to.” She further added, “It is a big deal… a little girl is now without her mother today.” It now remains to be seen when the police give a statement about the reason behind her death and other details.