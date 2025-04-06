From Oprah Winfrey to Elon Musk—Stars Turning to Ozempic and Mounjaro for Rapid Weight Loss

Have you noticed several celebrities losing weight rapidly? The signs include shedding major pounds in a month or two and having a chiseled sick-looking face! Many celebrities are choosing drugs to kick-start their weight loss.

Many of these celebrities have an Ozempic face now with extra skin on faces, and sagging and wrinkling skin. This is a side effect of the medication as it causes rapid weight loss.

The two major drugs that celebrities are using include Ozempic and Mounjaro. Basically, these are diabetes drugs that are used to control blood sugar levels. One of their side effects is rapid weight loss. So celebs are using that to their advantage. Mounjaro may lead to 5% weight loss in 82% of adults, while Ozempic may have the same result in 66.5% of users.

The medication is injected into the skin in areas like the belly, thigh, and arms to quicken the weight loss. While we keep speculating about the celebrities on Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, some celebrities have come forward to share their experience.

For instance, Meghan Trainer shared her experience using Mounjaro. She said she used science to support her weight loss and feels her strongest, healthiest self. Fat Joe admitted to using Ozempic to shed 200 pounds! He said portion control and the right food choices also helped me do so. In an interview, Kathy Bates said she lost 20 pounds on Ozempic while she went on a diet to lose 80 pounds before the drug use.

Meghan Trainor leaves fans baffled by her ‘insane glow up’ amid Hollywood’s Ozempic craze https://t.co/MNyf68vxol — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 21, 2025

Macy Grace shares her experience that the medication gave her stomach pain and constipation. Similarly, Amy Schumer revealed a similar experience on Ozempic. She did not like the way the medication made her feel, so she had to stop taking the drug.

Another great weight loss story is of Rebel Wilson, who lost almost 80 pounds and looks amazing now. Chelsea Handler took the medication at a friend’s recommendation. Maybe that friend was Elon Musk, who used the drug to manage his weight. Many celebrities were surprised at how skinny Oprah Winfrey looks now. She thanked how there is a medication to manage weight and feel healthier. Winfrey has always struggled with comments on her weight, now she is relieved.

Other celebrities include Alabama Barker, Gracie McGraw, and Tori Spelling. Spelling used both Mounjaro and Ozempic to lose weight. She went from 160 pounds to 120 pounds. Alabama wasn’t fat, but she did not like the way she looked in photos, so ended up taking the drug. She complained about how fat she looked in the pictures and wanted to change that about herself.

The new Oprah. Seems like the era of promoting fatness,bbls and thickness is over in hollywood and now the skinny look is the new it. And they are using Ozempic injections to lose weight. Significant results are seen after 8 weeks. “Ozempic works by mimicking a naturally… https://t.co/jdvWTNFmFA pic.twitter.com/J1bJLz48ME — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) January 19, 2024

This is the downside of how beauty standards are these days! seeing weight loss transformations and edited photos on social media may send one to experiment with such drugs. Many believe that the Kardashians also use Ozempic. However, they have not revealed any information about this.

As we can see, the drug has a different impact on everyone. Some may be able to shed more weight, while others may only lose moderate weight.