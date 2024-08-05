Piers Morgan Shared How ‘All Hell Broke Loose’ Before His 2022 Interview With Trump

In 2022, the first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored— a sensational interview with former President Donald Trump— aired on TalkTV. A promotional clip of the same was released prior. It featured Morgan confronting Trump about his election fraud allegations. The footage captured an increasingly frustrated Trump walking out of the interview. Later, Morgan disclosed that Trump was quite furious before the interview after reading old quotes of his, which only angered him more when Morgan brought up how he lost the 2020 election, Business Insider reported.

Recalling the incident, Morgan shared the behind-the-scene details of the moments leading up to the interview. He remembered one of his production staff urgently bringing a document to him with concern. Upon asking what the document was about, the team member replied, “'This is a collection of quotes you’ve apparently said about President Trump in the past two years. Someone sent it to him in the last hour, and the quotes are not good. In fact, they’re really bad.'” He described, "As I hurriedly scanned the three-page white paper document, my heart sank."

His co-worker then disclosed that Trump was "VERY upset." Subsequently, Morgan, seated at Trump's office for a conversation, had to bear the brunt of the Republican's wrath. With a document in hand, Trump allegedly shouted, “'What the f–k IS this?'” Some of Piers' old comments that were present in the document read, “Trump’s now too dangerous, he’s morphed into a monster that I no longer recognize as someone I considered to be a friend and thought I knew,” and “He’s now acting like a mafia mob boss.”

Defending himself, Morgan claimed he told Trump, “I’ve always been critical of you when I’ve felt you deserved it, but as you know, I’ve also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you from doing our interview.” Thereafter, he allegedly changed the subject as Trump grew more furious. What worked in calming the former president, was Morgan complimenting him for his golf skills.

Trump eventually agreed to proceed with the interview and said, “Okay, I guess I’ll still do the interview. I don’t know why, honestly, but I’ll see you down there.” Trump shortly came down to the interview room and appeared not concerned at all. He even posed for photos with Morgan, as per the New York Post. The interview went on smoothly and included several topics including nuclear weapons, the British royals, and Joe Biden. However, when Trump was questioned about his reaction to the 2020 election results and the events of January 6, things went south again. He walked off angrily from the room, bringing the interview to an abrupt end.