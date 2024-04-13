These Explosive Divorce Documents Exposed Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's Five-Figure Monthly Income

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, famous for her MAGA allegiance and feisty conservative stance, made headlines when the spotlight was on the financial revelations unraveled during the finalization of her divorce.

Reportedly, a few court documents unveiled Boebert’s monthly income, shedding light on the intricacies of her personal and financial life. According to the financial documents filed with the Mesa County District Court, Boebert, who represents a significant portion of western Colorado, earned a staggering $14,500 per month, amounting to an annual income of $174,000. This revelation offers a glimpse into the financial stability of the outspoken Boebert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Boebert For Congress (@laurenboebert)

Moreover, her monthly income is expected to see a hike of $5,434.65 in "maintenance" payments over the next eight years, pending finalization by Magistrate Katherine Barnes. This surplus financial support hints at a nuanced settlement agreement. In a unique turn of events, as per Radar Online reports, Boebert’s attorney, Annie Le Fleur, turned down an extra $1,833.43 in child support payments for the four children (aged 17 and 10) because her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, already provides "ample" support. Jayson, an energy consultant, boasts a whopping annual income of $478,000, rejecting any implication of financial strain on Boebert's part.

The divorce proceedings unraveled seamlessly, with the couple having previously divided all marital debt and property. Despite their nearly 18-year marriage coming to an end, the former partners were observed sharing a passionate kiss after the proceedings, reports the Daily Mail, emphasizing an amicable resolution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Boebert For Congress (@laurenboebert)

Boebert blindsided Jayson with divorce papers in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly two decades together. Boebert asserted her commitment to marriage, expressing the difficulty in announcing the separation, considering the privacy deserved by their children. She asserted, "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."

Jayson, in response, took responsibility for the failed marriage, admitting, "Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and the burden she has carried for too long. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Boebert For Congress (@laurenboebert)

The court documents further reveal that Boebert had initially requested $7,228.08 a month in spousal support. Meanwhile, Jayson's monthly income was disclosed as $39,865, nearly three times Boebert's monthly earnings. The financial intricacies of Boebert's divorce offer a unique perspective on the life of a prominent political figure navigating personal challenges. As she continues her political journey, these revelations add a layer of complexity to the public's perception of the outspoken congresswoman from Colorado.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2023. It has since been updated.