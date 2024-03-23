INQUISITR.COM / Royal Family

Piers Morgan Said Kate Middleton’s Altered Photo Was Not ‘An Accurate Depiction of How She Looked'

By Priyanka Pandey
Published on : 01:36 PST, Mar 23, 2024
Piers Morgan Said Kate Middleton’s Altered Photo Was Not ‘An Accurate Depiction of How She Looked'
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre ; (Inset): Photo by Chris Jackson

Piers Morgan, in a recent interview with TMZ, revealed his opinion regarding Kate Middleton's early March appearance. The British broadcaster and journalist said that, according to an insider, the Princess of Wales looked abnormally thin at that time, in contrast to the well-preserved public image. TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton? featured Morgan, which aired on Thursday night in the United States.

 

 

As reported by The Mirror, in his sit-down interview, Piers commented on the edited picture and said, "None of it makes sense. The people I blame for this are the palace press team. What were they thinking passing this on to the world's media without making basic checks?" He questioned whether the family portrait of Middleton, 42, with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was taken recently since Middleton appeared healthier in it. He added, "I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time." 

 

 

A close source of the Princess of Wales, according to Morgan, said that Middleton, in actuality, did not resemble the picture at all at that time.  He went on to add, "It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture." The insider acknowledged Kate's naturally lean figure but said the Princess looked ill.

 

 

This admission gains more credibility, considering Middleton just announced she was diagnosed with cancer. Moreover, Morgan's admission also coincided with new footage that showed Middleton and Prince William visiting a nearby farm stand over the weekend, which was the Princess' first noticeable appearance since Christmas. The sighting, which was meant to put an end to the speculations about Middleton's' absence, instead drew more criticism and conjecture, adding to the long list of conspiracy theorists (until Middleton opened up about the cancer).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

 

Speaking out about the situation, Morgan said earlier this month that the royal family was 'hiding something' about Middleton's health. He revealed to US Weekly, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" Furthermore, he said that the palace's silence had simply led to greater problems.

 

 

Morgan added, "Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph, and it’s led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial— she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong— or it could be that they’re hiding something." The enigmatic picture instead was suggestive of a more serious behind-the-scenes situation, according to Morgan, who was close to William's mother, the late Princess Diana, and seems to have had inside access to the royal family throughout the years.

Share this article: Piers Morgan Said Kate Middleton’s Altered Photo Was Not ‘An Accurate Depiction of How She Looked'
Kate Middleton
More Stories on Inquisitr