Piers Morgan Said Kate Middleton’s Altered Photo Was Not ‘An Accurate Depiction of How She Looked'

Piers Morgan, in a recent interview with TMZ, revealed his opinion regarding Kate Middleton's early March appearance. The British broadcaster and journalist said that, according to an insider, the Princess of Wales looked abnormally thin at that time, in contrast to the well-preserved public image. TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton? featured Morgan, which aired on Thursday night in the United States.

Piers Morgan's #KateMiddleton Theory Is Honestly So Bold pic.twitter.com/dKj8BkkCxy — The List (@TheListDaily) March 17, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, in his sit-down interview, Piers commented on the edited picture and said, "None of it makes sense. The people I blame for this are the palace press team. What were they thinking passing this on to the world's media without making basic checks?" He questioned whether the family portrait of Middleton, 42, with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was taken recently since Middleton appeared healthier in it. He added, "I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time."

Piers Morgan claims he’s ‘heard alarming things’ about Kate Middleton



Earlier this week, a photograph which showed The Princess of Wales posing with her three children was revealed to be manipulated, with a statement on her behalf later apologising for any ‘confusion’ caused. pic.twitter.com/Avg5ZC9hNv — john l (@Maeestro) March 15, 2024

A close source of the Princess of Wales, according to Morgan, said that Middleton, in actuality, did not resemble the picture at all at that time. He went on to add, "It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture." The insider acknowledged Kate's naturally lean figure but said the Princess looked ill.

Kate spoke with such clarity and courage, and in just two extraordinarily powerful minutes she shut down all the wild global conspiracy theory madness. This isn’t how royals normally handle stuff like this but it was so effective & admirable. https://t.co/AoWZyLUnRU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 23, 2024

This admission gains more credibility, considering Middleton just announced she was diagnosed with cancer. Moreover, Morgan's admission also coincided with new footage that showed Middleton and Prince William visiting a nearby farm stand over the weekend, which was the Princess' first noticeable appearance since Christmas. The sighting, which was meant to put an end to the speculations about Middleton's' absence, instead drew more criticism and conjecture, adding to the long list of conspiracy theorists (until Middleton opened up about the cancer).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Speaking out about the situation, Morgan said earlier this month that the royal family was 'hiding something' about Middleton's health. He revealed to US Weekly, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" Furthermore, he said that the palace's silence had simply led to greater problems.

People on here shrieking ‘LEAVE KATE ALONE!’ when they have spent the past few weeks spewing insane conspiracy theories about her is beyond parody.

Shut up, you shameless hypocrites. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2024

Morgan added, "Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph, and it’s led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial— she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong— or it could be that they’re hiding something." The enigmatic picture instead was suggestive of a more serious behind-the-scenes situation, according to Morgan, who was close to William's mother, the late Princess Diana, and seems to have had inside access to the royal family throughout the years.