Piers Morgan Calls Tory MP a 'Halfwit' and That He Ought To Be Deported to Rwanda

In a jab at Michael Tomlinson's deportation strategy, Piers Morgan questioned if the minister of illegal migration might be deported to Rwanda. As reported by The Mirror, Morgan showed a video of Tory MP talking about the deportation scheme. BBC Radio 4 anchor Mishal Husain questioned Tomlinson about two issues: why case workers haven't completed their training and why migrants haven't been identified for the initial Rwanda flights.

Michael Tomlinson, Minister for Illegal Migration, is asked by @MishalHusain why migrants haven't yet been identified for the first Rwanda flights, and why case workers haven't finished their training yet.#R4Today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) April 23, 2024

Tomlinson told the anchor, "Respectfully, you have to get the bill through first, once the bill has become an act in law, that's when the process can start." Husain further questioned him, "You can't even identify people? There are 5,000 people in limbo because they've arrived in the period in which they cannot apply for asylum, so you've got a large pool of people to choose from?" Tomlinson replied, "That's right, and that work is happening and will continue to happen," before revealing that 200 caseworkers were selected for the initiative but had not yet received training. On X, Morgan posted the video clip for his followers and wrote: "This guy is a halfwit. Can we send him to Rwanda instead.. as a deterrence to other halfwits seeking high office?" He also added, "Why would being sent to Rwanda be more of a deterrent than risking death in the channel?"

Left: Rishi Sunak, "Labour Peers in the House of Lords contrived to stop the safety of Rwanda bill"



Right: That well known famous Labour Peer, Kenneth Clarke (former Conservative MP, Home Secretary, Chancellor) explaining why he doesn't support the Rwanda bill pic.twitter.com/gjaeRLDBMH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 22, 2024

Later in the interview, Husain asked Tomlinson whether there would be any exceptions for especially vulnerable asylum seekers. She questioned, "If you’re a victim of torture, can you still be removed under this?" He replied, "Rwanda is a safe country and yes, it will be possible to remove those to Rwanda." Husain further added, "Understood. So any victim of torture, no point applying on that basis. Victim of trafficking?" The minister's response, which reiterated, was as unyielding: "Rwanda is a safe country." The discussion intensified as Husain tried to refute the bill's broad provisions, and Tomlinson became more agitated. He said, "This is rather frustrating. You’ve asked me a question. You could ask me a series of questions: could you do this challenge, could you do that? You could ask me an infinite number of challenges. You’re not going to get that clarity because the Act hasn’t yet come into force."

Hours after the Rwanda Bill is passed 5 people including a young girl drown crossing the Channel...



The Rwanda plan is not going to work so please think again Rishi Sunak!



PM we need a #GeneralElectionNow! #r4today #BBCBreakfast #GMB #KayBurley #PMQs #ToriesOut657

. pic.twitter.com/2TP6PqB6a8 — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tterX! 💙 🇺🇦 (@TheLastPersont2) April 23, 2024

As reported by The Independent, The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said that 'major issues about the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law' are raised by the contentious Rwanda bill. The statement was made in response to reports that five migrants, including a toddler, had perished on Tuesday morning while trying to cross the English Channel. Asylum applicants may begin flying to Rwanda in July, according to Rishi Sunak, who declared this would 'deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings' and disrupt the financial model of the criminal groups putting together the boats. As per the outlet, the Prime Minister stated, "We introduced the Rwanda Bill to deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs who exploit them. The passing of this legislation will allow us to do that and make it very clear that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."