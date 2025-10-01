Pete Hegseth Slammed for Double Standards –No Beards, But His Tattoos Stay

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is the latest subject of Internet obsession. Reason – tattoogate. After Hegseth announced a long list of dos and don’ts for military combat troops, demanding “highest male standard only.” Among the many pointers listed by him, the one that stood out is “no more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression.” Amid almost unanimous condemnation, users on the Internet resurrected the many photos of Pete Hegseth’s controversial tattoos, which are trending a great deal online.

Banning what he described as “superficial individual expression,” the US Secretary of War added, “We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans.” Tattoos are considered one of the many symbols of self-expression, and the Internet was quick to remind him of the ones that he has.

Ironically, Pete Hegseth is known to have, not just one but multiple, controversial far-right association tattoos. The subjects of his tattoos are considered potential white supremacy symbols. He also has a large Jerusalem cross on his chest.

His arm features another tattoo that references a Bible verse. “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword,” it reads. On his forearm, Pete has the opening line of the US Constitution, “We the people” inked.

On X, tattoogate seems to have taken over the feed. A user on X wrote, “Hey Pete! We are living in the 21st century, not the 18th century.” Another one added, “So Pete Hegseth will be removing his tattoos, Trump will be dieting and exercising?”

Addressing Pete’s controversial tattoos, another user on the social media platform, pointed out, “Also Pete Hegseth: My tattoos don’t count.” Inputs from another user read, “Pete Hegseth’s arm is covered with tattoos like a Hell’s Angel biker so I’m not sure where he gets off talking about discipline.”

Taking a dig at the new set of directives proposed by the Secretary of Defense/War, especially the one pertaining to facial hair, a user wrote in his X post, “Beards are verboten, but Hegseth’s tattoos are no problem at all. Typical hypocritical.”

Similar thoughts echoed throughout. “What, uh… what about tats there, bud,” asked a user. Another one added, “Nothin’ says “superficial individual expression” like a chest, back, and arms full of the tatty-wattys, right, Hundred Proof Pete?”

Pete Hegseth, during a podcast interview previously, talked about his tattoos and said, “I was deemed an extremist because of a tattoo by my National Guard unit in Washington D.C. and my orders were revoked to guard the Biden inauguration.”

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth’s directives for troops weren’t just restricted to modes of self-expression. Echoes of “gender-neutral” or “male-level” physical fitness standards, end to “woke” culture were also the list of directives. “Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” Hegseth said.

“The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things,” he continued. Adding in his speech, “We’re undertaking a full review of the department’s definitions of so-called ‘toxic leadership,’ bullying and hazing to empower leaders to enforce standards without fear of retribution or second-guessing.”

The aim for the directives, Pete maintained is “about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden.”

He signed off with these words, “I don’t want my son serving alongside troops who are out of shape, or in combat units with females who can’t meet the same combat arms physical standards as men. This job is life and death. Standards must be met.”