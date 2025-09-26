“Transferring The Monsters Biden Commuted” – Pam Bondi Orders Colorado’s Supermax Prison For 8 People

The Trump takeover of the last bit of Democratic Party hangover after Biden seems to be going on in full swing. One of the more recent examples of the same has been Pam Bondi‘s decision to turn over prisoners previously granted commutation by ex-President Joe Biden and transfer them for life to the newly opened Supermax Prison in Colorado. This major decision comes after Trump’s rally against Biden’s commutations last winter and then treating them in equal measure for their discrepancies and crimes committed.

As per a recent X post by the U.S. Attorney General, 8 out of 37 people whose death penalties were already commuted by Joe Biden in the last term are now being sent over to the prison in Colorado, where they will be punished in a manner suitable to the severity of their crimes. She called out the culprits as no less than monsters before sentencing them to a period of imprisonment without parole.

Her post on X read as “Joe Biden’s last-minute commutations of death row prisoners are a stain on our justice system and a betrayal of the families of victims. I was honored to host some of those families here at @TheJusticeDept in May. We have begun transferring the monsters Biden commuted to Supermax prisons, where they will spend the rest of their lives in conditions that match their egregious crimes.”

The fact that Bondi tagged Biden’s call to revoke the death penalties as a ‘stain on the justice system and a betrayal of the families of victims’ openly hints at the Republican party’s through-and-through move to correct errors of the past. According to a Fox News report, only 8 out of 37 such prisoners have been transferred to Colorado at the moment. The rest, who have already received the commutation notice from Biden, have instead been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without parole and will be summoned shortly after to be transferred to the Supermax Prison.

Just a few days back, members from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and other such organizations arranged to sue members to contest such transfers. They cited reasons such as these to be “unconstitutional and vindictive.”

The recent decision also happens to come after Donald Trump’s previous attempt at convincing different states to bring back death sentences against people who have received mercy and clemency but did not deserve to get one. While he, back then, stumbled upon a lot of roadblocks to achieve this, Pam Bondi, on the other hand, seems to have taken a pledge on the matter and has arrived at the decision of sending them directly to these notorious prison facilities.

For the unversed, this new prison in focus after Pam Bondi’s major decision is popular for maximum sensory deprivation and human isolation for anybody imprisoned over there. However, this decision has not gone without its fair share of criticism. As noted by many, this has been the first-ever attempt of the Trump administration to revive the death penalty, but again, it has the lowest rate of public support even since the 1960s.