Donald Trump Claims George Washington ‘Would Have Voted for Him’ in Latest Wild Statement

Donald Trump is never out of controversies, and once again, he has hopped into another controversial statement. Speaking at George Washington’s own Mount Vernon estate on Saturday night, the President made a bold claim that the first leader of America, who died more than two centuries ago, could have been an important member of the MAGA movement at present.

He initially was talking about the America First agenda, and eventually he told the crowd, “On the world stage, we are once again putting America first. That is what we do, we help others, but we have to put America first. Exactly as George Washington would have wanted. He would have voted for us.”

And Donald Trump didn’t stop there either, and further discussed about one of the greatest presidents of the country ever. He also stated that he ranks among the top three. “We have a man who rated me the number three president of all time,” Trump bragged. “He said only superseded by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And the host of the show said, ‘Are you in trouble! Trump is going to be so angry at you when he hears he‘s number three.’ But we will take that. I don‘t know how many have done that.”

And eventually the bombshell statement came. “George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Donald J Trump. I said, ‘I like that guy very much.’” These remarks from the President attracted polite applause from the people present at the conservative American Cornerstone Institute event, where the President also declared that he will be awarding Ben Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

But in typical Trump fashion, the night wasn’t all about lofty legacies. He took time to lob insults at his political rival Joe Biden, calling him a “mean son of a b—-.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made eyebrow-raising comparisons to Washington and Lincoln. Earlier this year, he even went further, claiming that no ticket in history, not even Washington and Lincoln running together, could have beaten him.

“It was so good. You know that? I was the best ever. The best we’ve ever had. Everyone was coming together. Liberal people, people who normally wouldn’t speak with me, were coming together. Then we had the pandemic, and I was very proud to have handed over the country with the stock market higher than it was previously to the pandemic. We did a good job, but it was a terrible thing.”

For now, Trump will have to settle for his self-declared top-three status. As for that long-rumored Mount Rushmore addition? Experts have already said there’s no room for his face on the monument. Meaning Trump’s granite dreams remain just that.