People Are Just Finding Out Megan Fox Has a 'Crazy' Condition — It's Called 'Murderer's Thumb'

Megan Fox, often celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most stunning stars, has fans buzzing again—not for her latest movie role, but for a peculiar feature they’ve just noticed. The actress, known for her roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, has a condition called brachydactyly, which results in shorter-than-average fingers. This trait, specifically noticeable in her thumbs, has accumulated a rather morbid nickname—murderer’s thumb. Brachydactyly, a genetic condition caused by a mutation affecting bone growth, is the scientific explanation behind Fox’s unique thumbs.

As per Unilad, in the world of palmistry, this particular trait carries an unusual prominence. It’s referred to as murderer’s thumb because, according to palm readers, a shorter area from the knuckle to the tip of the thumb is thought to indicate a short temper. Fox, however, defies this superstition. She exclaimed, “I have crazy patience, but when you do push me over the edge, you’re on demon time, and you better run for your life. It’s scary as f–k.”

As per Page Six, while Fox has been aware of the fascination surrounding her thumbs for years, she still finds it difficult to understand the buzz around that. In an interview, she said, “I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. Like, I never thought that was a weird thing or an embarrassing thing. They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?” The actress even addressed her thumbs on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno back in 2012, labeling them 'weird and really fat.'

Despite the online chatter, Fox remains unbothered. She said, "I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don’t know why people focus on that. I don’t know." Though her thumbs are a quirky talking point, Fox has shared that her insecurities run deeper. In a candid interview, she confessed to battling body dysmorphia. She revealed, "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities. We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

Fox’s struggles with self-image began in childhood: "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way." She further continued, "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged." Despite her status as a global sex symbol, she has spoken openly about the challenges of feeling comfortable in her own skin.