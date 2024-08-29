Trump Slammed for 'Unusual' Smile and 'Disgraceful' Thumbs Up at Soldiers' Graves: "Who Does That?"

Social media didn't approve of Donald Trump's tribute style to the soldiers who lost their lives at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan during his visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Adam Kinzinger, a former US representative and a staunch critic of Trump, reposted the photos and blasted the former president for flashing a grin and his thumbs-up motion in front of the graves.

Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least.



The 46-year-old captioned his X, formerly Twitter post, "Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual, to say the least. Never mind that Trump negotiated the 'deal' and is the reason we left." However, Kinzinger wasn't the only one who noticed the disrespect to the deceased soldiers as netizens were quick to point out his thoughtless gesture, per The Independent.

@Clarabellepip condemned, "The former president does a thumbs up at the graveside of a fallen soldier? Who does that??" Another X user, @Crushcommies420, was equally disappointed, "Last time I checked this man refers to our honored dead as 'suckers' so it doesn't shock me in the slightest him having no concept of proper decorum." @mcsuggafree agreed, "Seems this isn't a 'thumbs up and grin' scenario."

More voices like @leslieebersole took the offense personally, "Why in the world is he grinning and doing a thumbs up? This is disgusting and I'm appalled, as would be my late FIL and MIL who are buried at Arlington." @davaldod echoed, "Thumbs up and smiling at this occasion. Trump is disgusting." @KenneyKay criticized, "Trump is using the graves and relatives as props. Unbelievably disrespectful that he's posing with a thumbs-up. It's not OK."

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox originally posted the photographs on his X account, writing, "There is no greater sacrifice than giving one's life in defense of our country. It was my solemn privilege to stand alongside the family of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover at Arlington National Cemetery today. I am grateful today, and every day, for those who serve and defend our freedoms at home and abroad."

Among other photographs, one was posted by an anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project, which lambasted the ex-commander-in-chief who stood standing and smiling at the grave of Nicole Gee, a sergeant. It captioned, "Trump today with thumbs up at the grave of a soldier. Disgraceful."

Meanwhile, Trump was joined by Tulsi Gabbard, the ex-Democratic lawmaker in Virginia who recently endorsed the 78-year-old politician. The Arlington National Cemetery has strict rules on its grounds and prohibits entry to anyone who comes there seeking "publicity or engender support for any cause." However, politicians frequently visit the memorial that is highly publicized in the media.

The criticism he received on this latest visit couldn't be more befitting as the Republican nominee previously made a controversial remark saying Americans who died in war are "losers." Back in 2018, Trump denied a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, blaming the sudden rainfall. However, when senior staff members asked him the reason, he said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," as per The Atlantic.

Additionally, in a separate conversation, Trump referred to over 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers."