Donald Trump Had Peculiar 'Superstitions' About His Hair, Revealed Stormy Daniels' Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

In a documentary about Stormy Daniels, a peculiar detail had emerged about Donald Trump’s hair. Titled Stormy, the film delved into Daniels' experiences, including her alleged affair with the former President. Notable figures like Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel also contributed to the narrative. In particular, Rogen, who previously collaborated with Daniels on the films Knocked Up and 40-Year-Old Virgin, mentioned a discussion he had with her over Trump's well-known hairdo in a documentary clip that Mediaite discovered.

"We were like, ‘What’s up with the hair?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I asked him about the hair,'" according to Rogen. "He said to her that he had had a dream like Samson and Delilah and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature... And that’s why, even though he knows it’s ridiculous and ... objectively not passing all the check marks you would want a head of hair to pass, to him that is preferable than cutting it off because he has, like, superstitions about it," the actor continued.

Seth Rogen tells Ellen DeGeneres that on one of his film sets, Stormy Daniels talked about her alleged affair with Trump: “It was like the least surprising thing that she could have said.” pic.twitter.com/iJHAmgddzt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2018

In 2018, Rogen openly backed Daniels' allegations that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. He informed the host that he had known Daniels for a long time and that she had brought it up ten years previously during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "When you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with," Rogen remarked, "at the time, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said," as per Huff Post.

Businessman Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Image Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump was also in court due to an alleged 2016 hush money payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence over their affair before that year's presidential election. Before going to court, Trump declared the matter to be a 'witch hunt and a hoax' and denied any misconduct. Furthermore, the Trump campaign did not respond to Rogen's claim.

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” --Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Moreover, Daniels discussed the intimidation and threats she faced after disclosing her purported relationship with Trump. She also read offensive remarks from social media during one sequence in the documentary. "Trying to set an example for your daughter? Yeah, right. Try closing your legs first," she starts reading. "You are pure scum," said another comment. "Even if you (were) r-ped, you should've kept your mouth quiet for the greater good," she added. "You're nothing but a fat hillbilly. Trump would never touch you. Stop lying before I'm forced to shut you up myself," as per USA Today.

Previously, an appeals court decided that Daniels had to pay the former President about $122,000 in legal fees following the dismissal of a defamation claim. She stated in the documentary that she would rather be jailed than ever have to pay the man's legal bills.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.