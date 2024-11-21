People Are Just Finding Out How Different Tiffany Trump Looks Without Any Makeup

The focus has yet again turned to the ladies that Donald Trump is connected to after his massive victory in the most recent 2024 presidential election. The women in the Trump family are undeniably attractive, regardless of their political views. Typically, they’re never seen without makeup, but Tiffany Trump, the second daughter of Donald and his ex-wife Marla Maples, previously surprised many by showing off her makeup-free face. Despite her usual love for cosmetics, Tiffany’s bold decision to go natural in the past has shocked everyone.

Tiffany Trump at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Harnik)

As reported by Glam, Tiffany is frequently spotted in her well-maintained social media posts, which feature her special make-up look of bold lashes, dramatic winged eyeliner, and smokey eyes. However, in 2014, while she was a college student, she deviated from her typical look and shared a natural, unedited photo. In the photo, she’s confidently hitting a punching bag in boxing gloves, decked out in workout gear, with a fresh, makeup-free face. The image exudes a vibrant, fearless energy that stands out from her usual make-up appearance. She continued to offer glimpses into her more natural, student life in April 2015.

Tiffany, the youngest of the Trump children, posted an enthralling image of herself on Instagram, laughing cheerfully and posing in a cobra yoga pose between bookshelves, with no makeup on her face. She looked effortlessly glowing despite the late hour and stark institutional lighting, demonstrating that her beauty wasn't artificial. Whether with makeup or without, Tiffany’s natural charm and unique allure shine brightly. Later on, in November 2015, she also participated in Confessional, a video series by photographer Scott Nathan. The series explored themes of authenticity and inner beauty, alongside other women who shared their personal stories.

Similarly, the same is true for Tiffany's mother, Maples, as reported by Glam. She a well-known actress and TV personality who regularly embraces her inherent beauty on social media, particularly when sharing images of herself in nature. According to her website, Maples is renowned for promoting holistic well-being, which includes mental, spiritual, and physical health. Even when she decides to add a little glamour to her looks, she keeps it subtle, using blush, mascara, bronzy eyeshadow, and tinted lips for a soft, radiant look.

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s style has always had subtle nods to her mother, especially from the few public appearances they made together during Tiffany’s childhood. At the 2004 premiere of Little Black Book in New York City, the duo wore straight-leg jeans paired with strappy sandals. They again dressed similarly for a pre-Golden Globe style retreat in 2006, wearing matching jackets and pants. Later on, during another outing in New York, they wore twin T-shirts, jackets, bootcut jeans, boots, and scarves. As reported by The List, these incidents demonstrate not only a shared love for subtle and fashionable clothing but also Tiffany's grounded background and her close bond with Maples, who raised her as a single mother in California.