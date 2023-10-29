Kim Kardashian Reveals The Challenges Of Her Single Motherhood Despite Having Chefs and Nannies

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, reality TV star Kim Kardashian in an unfiltered manner discussed her struggles as a single mom, igniting conversation about the hurdles of single parenting, even with the help of nannies and chefs. The episode continued Kim’s European adventure with her seven-year-old son, Saint, and his soccer friends. After a thrilling visit to London, the group made their way to Paris, where Kim opened up about her experience as a single parent.

While riding in a van with her son and friends, Saint mentioned he needed to find his phone. It was during this moment that SKIMS founder, Kim reflected on her single parenting journey, expressing her emotions in a confessional, "I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent, and I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say."

In the podcast, Kim addressed the obstacles of parenting, especially when handling four children, asserting, "It's a really hard task when you have four kids, and they all want to be put to bed at the same time. It's just those nights when you can't divide yourself, and you have to work with what you have." She further asserted in a confessional, "The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.

Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you." Despite the support she receives, Kim emphasizes that the moments her children treasure are the ones shared with her. The episode of the Hulu show captures the joy shared between her and Saint’s friends during their European getaway.

In one heartwarming scene, the boys have a blast playing soccer in their hotel hallway, courtesy of jerseys sent by the soccer legend David Beckham. Kim’s love for her son shines through as she shares her wish to be the "coolest mom ever" in his eyes. She also shared her dedication to being there for her children, noting that she aims to allocate 90% of her time to them.

As per The Daily Mail, the episode of The Kardashians takes viewers to Paris, where the group enjoys a visit to the Paris Saint-Germain stadium, and Saint showcases his affection for his mom. As Kim and the children arrive at the stadium, she reflects, "We are here at the Paris Saint-Germain field. All their favorite players play here. It's just such an amazing experience; this is like a dream come true."

The kids were elated and expressed their admiration for soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain. The episode captures the exhilaration of the children and their moms as they are led onto the pitch. Kim describes the electric atmosphere, "Seeing the players run out, and the boys light up, screaming their names, and all the fans going crazy, it's such a fun experience." Their day gets even better as they discover Neymar Jr. jerseys in their suite, yet another PSG star.

