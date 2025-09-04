Pennsylvania Woman Found Hiding Under Pillows After Nearly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of violence and attempted homicide.

Christina A. Morris, 39, a woman in Pennsylvania, was arrested after she was allegedly found hiding under a pile of blankets. According to reports, she went into hiding after threatening to kill her boyfriend and his family. That’s not all, she then proceeded to nearly stab him to death with a kitchen knife.

Morris was taken into custody this week. According to the Law & Crime show, he has been charged with a bunch of crimes, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

The incident unfolded around 9:50 p.m. local time on Monday, when the Cumberland Township Police Department received a call from an unnamed man. He claimed that a woman had stabbed her boyfriend inside a trailer on Walker Avenue. According to an affidavit obtained by the Gettysburg Times, “Upon arrival, [police] did observe an ongoing physical confrontation inside of the kitchen area between the defendant and the victim through a window.”

The affidavit further states that the man who got stabbed opened the door, covered in blood, after the police knocked. The report states that Morris, on the other hand, was seen quickly running away from there.

“At this point, [police] conducted a search of the residence to locate the defendant. The defendant was subsequently located in the back bedroom of the trailer, hiding underneath blankets,” the affidavit adds.

The victim reported to the police that he was inside his trailer watching some TV when his girlfriend, Morris, appeared “out of nowhere.” According to WHTM, the man added that she was threatening him and his family. Then, the woman allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked the boyfriend. According to the reports, she first struck him “numerous times in the face,” and then tried to “stab him in the neck.” The man was able to block the fatal attack by covering the thrusts to his neck with his left arm. Although he ended up with stab wounds in his arm and shoulder, he managed to save his life.

After a brief medical checkup at the site, he was quickly transferred to Gettysburg Hospital for further treatment. According to the authorities, the extensive search inside the trailer led to the discovery of a massive amount of blood in the kitchen. A knife found inside a silverware drawer has been suspected as the murder weapon.

Morris has reportedly agreed to cooperate with the authorities. She also allegedly confessed to “putting the knife up to the victim,” before placing it inside the silverware drawer. She is being held in the Adams County Prison, and her preliminary hearing date is scheduled for September 10.