Mother Leaves Toddler Daughter And Dog In Hot Car For 15 Hours – Cites Shocking Reason For Being Late

Authorities in Maine have arrested a Pennsylvania woman after her 3-year-old daughter and family dog were discovered dead inside a vehicle that had been parked for more than 15 hours in the summer heat. The tragic incident occurred in Milford, and police say the child’s death was likely caused by hyperthermia.

Kelly Brown, 40, was visiting relatives in the state when the tragedy unfolded. Police reports indicate that Brown and her daughter had stopped in Milford during a trip from Pennsylvania. Brown told investigators that in the days leading up to the incident, she had been teaching her daughter about environmental responsibility after noticing litter at various camping sites.

According to Brown, she pulled into a local gas station with her daughter and dog in the vehicle, intending to collect trash as part of this “protecting nature” lesson. She claimed she locked the car with her daughter and pet inside while she searched for a trash bag. Brown then alleged that, while disposing of the trash, she was somehow swept into a nearby river, as per a report

She told police that it took her “hours” to struggle out of the river and make her way back to the vehicle. After investigators noted that her clothing appeared completely dry despite her claimed ordeal, Brown explained that she had been out of the water for several hours before returning to the car.

The timeline provided by authorities raises serious doubts about Brown’s account. Surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement allegedly shows Brown leaving her vehicle at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning and not returning until roughly 15 hours later, as reported by WLBZ.

Brown’s mother, who was expecting her and the child at a family home in Clifton on Thursday, contacted authorities after they failed to arrive. Maine State Police were able to locate Brown by pinging her cellphone, which eventually led them to the Milford gas station. There, officers found the 3-year-old girl and dog unresponsive inside the locked vehicle.

Emergency responders pronounced both dead at the scene. While the official autopsy report is still pending, the state medical examiner’s office has indicated the child likely died of hyperthermia, a dangerous overheating of the body that can quickly become fatal.

Brown was taken into custody on Sunday and has been charged with manslaughter. During her initial court appearance, her bail was set at $50,000.

While the incident is shocking, instances like these are not too uncommon in the US. Last month, an Arizona father was arrested for leaving his four children inside a hot car as he went to shop in an adult store.

Multiple cases of children’s death due to being left in hot cars have happened in 2025 and authorities have constantly been asking parents and guardians to be more careful when they are leaving the children behind so that they come back in time and prevent any unwanted tragedy.