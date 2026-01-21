2026 New Year Giveaway
“Peak MAGA Hypocrisy” — Pregnant Karoline Leavitt’s Dinner Date Sparks Intense Backlash

Published on: January 21, 2026 at 8:23 AM ET

Karoline Leavitt has championed Trump’s immigration crackdown on Mexicans.

Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt Triggers Backlash for Enjoying Mexican Cuisine Amid Immigration Crackdown (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Karoline Leavitt has supported strict immigration policies targeting Latin immigrants, but she is certainly not opposed to Latin cuisine. A picture of the White House Press Secretary grabbing a bite at a Mexican restaurant has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, first posted on Reddit, shows the 28-year-old dining with someone who appears to be her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio. There are multiple glasses on their table, some of which seem to contain alcohol.

The internet is now busy pointing out Leavitt’s hypocrisy. On one hand, she has championed Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which has affected not only undocumented immigrants but also some legal residents.

Most of the people being investigated under the crackdown belong to Mexico and other Latin American countries. Calling out Leavitt, one person wrote on X, “Enjoying authentic Mexican cuisine while your boss deports the immigrants who cook and serve it, peak MAGA hypocrisy.”

Another one made a sarcastic comment and wrote, “She denies it was Mexican. She claimed it’s a made-up hoax by the media. Said it was an America First joint. She had the MAGA burger with a side of lies. The best she ever had. EVER.”

One person took to Reddit to slam Leavitt and posted, “I’ll never understand these types of people. They s— on Mexico and her people, but guess where they go for vacations or destination weddings? MEXICO! They love Mexican food and margaritas- but they hate when people speak Spanish.”

Apart from her hypocrisy, netizens also made some observations about Leavitt’s appearance in the picture. People were quick to notice how she had ditched her signature cross necklace for the dinner, while she keeps it on full display during her public visits.

Some also observed visible red marks on her forehead, chin, and cheeks, and her skin looked more stretched and firm than before, suggesting possible filler injections. One individual remarked, “That lighting really makes her Botox and plastic surgery shine.”

A second highlighted that she had started looking older than her age due to her alleged surgeries. They penned, “I don’t want to be that guy, but I cannot comprehend how that woman is 28. If it isn’t obvious, it’s thanks to the atrocious plastic surgery that is obligatory to become an an objectified conservative trophy doll.”

Then, some were concerned about the alcohol in the image. Leavitt’s glass seemed to be enjoying a margarita, despite being pregnant. She announced her pregnancy in December 2025 and is expecting her second child in May this year.

Medical experts warn against the consumption of alcohol during pregnancy. People were surprised how Leavitt could play with her baby’s and her own health as one questioned on X, “Why is she drinking a margarita if she’s pregnant?”

Another remarked, “That’s an awfully tall margarita for a woman who’s 6 months pregnant.” However, Leavitt has neither addressed the image yet nor confirmed whether she was actually drinking during her pregnancy.

