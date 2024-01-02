Paula Abdul Takes Legal Action, Sues Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault on 'American Idol' and 'SYTYCD'

In a shocking turn of events, Paula Abdul has taken legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, accusing the executive producer of sexual assault during her time as a judge on both American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court on Friday, revealed disturbing details of the alleged assaults.

Abdul, a renowned singer and former judge, claimed in the filings that the first incident occurred during the early seasons of American Idol while on the road for auditions. According to documents obtained by TMZ, she described an elevator encounter where Lythgoe purportedly shoved her against a wall, forcibly touched her breasts and genitals, and attempted to kiss her, leaving her with a sense of being violated and shock.

Apparently, another Man with Power comes with Touchy Hands 🤦‍♂️



PAULA Abdul has sued American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault.



The former American Idol judge filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County, California, on Friday.https://t.co/mzRFaWBXan — Terry Williams (@KennyandHattie) December 30, 2023

The Straight Up singer recounted pushing Lythgoe away, fleeing the elevator as soon as the doors opened, and promptly contacting her representative to report the incident. However, she chose not to pursue the matter further, fearing potential repercussions and termination from her role on the show.

Nigel Lythgoe responds to Paula Abdul's sexual assault claims:



“While Paula’s history of erratic behavior is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with… pic.twitter.com/k3VP1I6Olp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2023

Fast forward to 2015, and Abdul signed a new contract to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, another show executive-produced by Lythgoe. The lawsuit alleged that Lythgoe invited Abdul to his home under the guise of discussing career opportunities. What unfolded, according to Abdul, was anything but professional. In her account, Lythgoe reportedly forced himself on top of her, attempting to kiss her and proclaiming they would make an 'excellent power couple.' Abdul resisted, pushed him away, and swiftly exited the premises, as per Radar Online.

I called it! It was just a matter of time before Nigel Lythgoe got caught for his years of abuse. Justice for Paula Abdul! #MeToo @dizzyfeet @PaulaAbdul @catdeeley @EllenDeGeneres pic.twitter.com/EorNy9WAgN — Mohammed (@DrConscience) December 30, 2023

Adding another layer to the disturbing narrative, Abdul alleged that Lythgoe later called her, taunting her by stating that the statute of limitations had run its course. This chilling revelation underscores the psychological toll Abdul allegedly endured. Notably, Abdul also asserted witnessing Lythgoe groping one of her assistants during the SYTYCD judging stint in 2015. These startling claims extend beyond individual incidents, portraying a pattern of harassment and discrimination against Abdul during her tenure on American Idol.

The lawsuit, falling under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, seeks justice by waiving the statute of limitations on certain sexual misconduct allegations. Abdul is suing not only Lythgoe but also entities like 19 Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.

I believe Paula Abdul. Just by what I saw on TV, that woman was being bullied — Yv 🇳🇬 (@yve_ning28) December 30, 2023

This legal action marks a courageous step by Abdul, who has chosen to break her silence and seek accountability within the framework of the law. As the case unfolds, the public awaits responses from the accused parties, including Lythgoe. The gravity of these allegations reverberates through the entertainment industry, underscoring the importance of addressing such issues to foster a safer and more accountable workplace for all.

