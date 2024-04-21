Patrick Mahomes Gushes Over Taylor Swift, Praises Her as the ‘Most Down-To-Earth Person’ Ever

Patrick Mahomes has a lot of wonderful things to say about his best friend Travis Kelce's beau, Taylor Swift. While Mahomes is known for his football skills, everyone is dying to know what it feels like to be friends with the popular artist. In a recent interview with TIME Magazine, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs responded to questions about his career, goals, and, yes, the well-known pop artist who saw many of his games during the most recent NFL season. Swift, who is currently dating tight end Kelce of the Chiefs, became close friends with the Chiefs "WAGs" (wives and girlfriends) group, which includes Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Patrick Mahomes, once again, shares high praise for Taylor Swift's work ethic and down to Earth nature. His comments about Tay are below 👇



There is much more to the article, though, as it lays out what makes Patrick so special as a football player and as a person.



The entire… pic.twitter.com/zEOOFdpTPV — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) April 16, 2024

At the games of this season, the two ladies were frequently seen cheering on the team together in matching Kansas City outfits while seated in a box. Mahomes stated in his TIME interview that Swift maintains her 'down-to-earth' demeanor despite her extreme star-studded popularity.

Patrick Mahomes spilling deets on his best new gal pal Taylor Swift in an interview for Time Magazine was not on any bingo card I had ever but I love pic.twitter.com/nrlbhRTtar — Sara🦋 (@sgjamesss) April 16, 2024

As per TMZ, Mahomes added, “I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long,” adding that the Midnights singer is “never not working." "Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song,” he shared of his best friend's girl.

“You can see it by how she talks. Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions,” he said, appreciating her. Mahomes also shut down narratives that emerged in late November 2023 that suggested that Swift's presence and increased attention have been distracting for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs 'went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team,' according to Mahomes, who also said, “That came from Taylor’s fanbase.” Contrary to popular belief, Mahomes maintained that the spotlight did not sidetrack the Chiefs at all . “We just embraced it,” he said. “We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

Swift has been scoring big wins with the Kelce's close ones. For instance, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, recently said on TODAY that she and her family are supporting their relationship. “Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing,” she told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on April 1.