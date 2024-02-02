Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Her Beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has unwaveringly supported her beau Travis Kelce at his games

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Throughout her developing romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has enjoyed playing the role of the loving girlfriend in the stands. In September 2023, the Anti-Hero singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, seeing them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family's private suite, and since then has become a staple at these games. Travis alluded to the possibility that the NFL had gone too far in their coverage of Swift and their romance when talking about the extensive attention the league has given him on the New Heights podcast, one that he shares with his brother Jason Kelce. “I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis explained on the podcast at the time. “But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation.” Here are all the moments Taylor has supported her boy:

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

On September 24, 2023, Swift went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game. Sitting in a box at Arrowhead Stadium, she saw Travis and his squad play the Chicago Bears. The pop singer sat next to Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce sporting a similar lip color and a jacket to the Chiefs' red and white colors. Swift and Travis were spotted together exiting the locker room after the game and driving off to an afterparty in a convertible.

2. Chiefs vs. Jets

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim McIsaac

On October 1, 2023, Swift was sighted at the Chiefs vs. Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Friends of Swift Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and brother Austin Swift joined the singer in the room.

3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Swift was back in the stands for the Chiefs game in Kansas City on October 12, 2023, against the Denver Broncos, after missing Kelce's away game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8. Swift, who was sitting next to Kelce's mother in the athlete's VIP box, was seen sporting a Chiefs jacket. Later on, Brittany Mahomes, the spouse of Patrick Mahomes, made an appearance.

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

On October 22, Swift and Brittany attended the Chiefs' home game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, hanging out with the Mahomes family. While there, Swift took a cute picture of Brittany with her son, Bronze.

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

On December 3, Swift and Brittany dressed as cheerleaders and cheered for Travis and Patrick at the Chiefs game versus the Green Bay Packers. Swift has seen every game that the team has played in, but in the end, the team lost.

6. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

On December 10, 2023, Swift made her way back to Arrowhead Stadium for her sixth NFL game. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Chiefs, 20–17.

7. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maddie Meyer

Along with her father Scott Swift, Swift attended the New England Patriots game on December 17. Brittany Mahomes, Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone, and musician Alana Haim joined them in the Gillette Stadium outfit.

8. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

On December 25, 2023, Swift was there at Arrowhead Stadium for the Rams-Raiders Christmas game. She wore a festive Santa hat with Kelce's jersey number on it and arrived with a person dressed as Old St. Nick.

9. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Swift donned a Chiefs varsity jacket that was customized to match Kelce's Christmas outfit when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium. As the squad defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, she encouraged them.

10. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Swift went to the January 13, 2024, playoff game against the Miami Dolphins with Kelce's mother in a VIP box. Swift was observed "swag surfing" with the fans following the Chiefs' victory.

11. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kathryn Riley

On January 21, 2024, Swift wrapped up to see Travis and the Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the postseason. Swift not only spent time with Travis's parents but also with his older brother, Jason Kelce, who was accompanied by his spouse, Kylie Kelce. After defeating the Bills, the Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVIII.

12. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on January 28, 2024, to guarantee their place in Super Bowl LVIII, Swift dashed onto the field to kiss Kelce. Swift went on the field at M&T Bank Stadium to welcome Kelce, who was surrounded by teammates and photographers, after the game was finished. The NFL player received a kiss from the 12-time Grammy Award winner as they celebrated their huge victory. The pair was standing next to his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, while they enjoyed the tender occasion.