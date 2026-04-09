Pastor, Wife Arrested After Foster Child Alleges Years of Physical Abuse

Trigger Warning: The article depicts physical and sexual abuse against minors. Reader discretion is advised.

A South Carolina pastor and his wife fooled the community into believing that they were building a life of trust and service. For years behind closed doors, a horrifying story was allegedly unfolding.

Rodney Gibson and Kawiana Young, both 50, were arrested on April 1, 2026, by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force. The couple faces charges of unlawful conduct with a minor, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The husband, Gibson, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A South Carolina pastor and his wife were arrested after investigators said foster children in their home reported sexual and physical abuse, with authorities now saying there may be more victims. In #SouthCarolina, that case is still widening. https://t.co/hczik769bG — Erik Hoffmann (@C0ffee_M0nster) April 9, 2026

The investigation opened on March 12, 2026, when a victim came forward and reported alleged sexual abuse she had endured while in foster care at the couple’s Columbia home, according to WACH Fox 57.

The victim alleged that Gibson sexually assaulted her repeatedly, beginning at age 15 and continuing until she aged out of the foster care system.

Investigators also uncovered separate allegations of physical abuse involving Young against a minor who was currently living in the home.

The child was later placed into emergency protective custody on March 18. However, in a cruel twist of fate, a family court judge returned the minor to Gibson and Young’s home just two days later, following a hearing on March 20.

After additional interviews and collecting more evidence, the Sheriff’s Department was able to get arrest warrants for both suspects. The child was safely returned to the emergency protective custody following the arrests.

However, the pastor’s web of lies had several invisible threads.

Another day, another religious household hiding something dark. I keep saying it, religious people commit the worst crimes and then hide behind faith like they’re good people. Meanwhile it’s innocent children paying the price. — 𝙀𝘽𝙐𝘽𝘼𝙀💕💕 (@Ebube_Era) April 9, 2026

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Young held a licensed foster parent certification from June 2021 to June 2025, during which time she cared for six children through the South Carolina Youth Advocate Program. She voluntarily relinquished her foster parent license in June 2025, as reported by Fox Carolina.

However, DSS records revealed that Young never disclosed Gibson was living in the home. His name never appeared on the foster care license. Moreover, Young had reportedly told the licensing agency she was not married and was not in a relationship.

Gibson also carries a prior criminal record. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, he holds a 1999 conviction in Fairfield County for cocaine possession.

What makes this case particularly disturbing is the fact that they presented a completely different image in public. To those who knew the couple, Gibson was just a pastor serving at Pathway 2 Hope Ministries in Columbia.

A community member, visibly shaken by the news and in utter disbelief, told Fox Carolina: “It’s really shocking. You think you know a person, but you never really know what they’re capable of. I’m going to wait until the legal process plays out, but if it’s true, it’s very disturbing.”

Gibson was released on a $75,000 bond and Young on a $10,000 bond on April 2. The investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities believing there may be additional victims and urging anyone with information to call 911. They can also submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The couple’s trial is yet to be scheduled.