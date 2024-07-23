When a Pastor Unwittingly Disclosed that Justin and Hailey Bieber's Marriage is in Danger

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, the renowned model and pop sensation, find themselves in divorce speculations as they near their fifth anniversary. Their journey began with a whirlwind engagement in July 2018, culminating in a private courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018. Despite their seemingly solid bond, recent comments from Justin's spiritual advisor hint at underlying troubles in their relationship. The revelation from Lead Pastor Chelsea Smith of Churchome shared on Instagram, has only increased the rumors of a potential rift in their marriage.

Chelsea and her husband, Judah Smith, share the responsibilities of pastoral duties. She wrote, "Till death do us part. These are pretty typical words in wedding vows. When Judah and I stood facing each other 24 years ago, saying these words to each other, it was hard to imagine all the seasons of life we would experience together between 21 years old and death. Now it’s a little easier to imagine." She added, "Here’s the dirty little secret nobody told me. There are seasons where you don’t necessarily 'feel the love'. Seasons of grief, change, children, or just random funks. If you plan for 'till death do us part', what is your plan for those seasons?"

Chelsea added, "My plan is making sure I know how to receive the unconditional, perfect, love of God so that I still have something filling me up in a healthy way during those seasons (and yes there’s still Netflix and ice cream). The best part is that I don’t need to wait for a rough season to receive God's love! I can start now and be as prepared as possible for every season to come!" On a different note, Hailey took to social media last week to dismiss any rumors of marital discord with Justin. Despite her efforts, eagle-eyed fans noticed subtle hints for a few months suggesting their relationship may face challenges.

Recently, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, has stirred up more speculation about his daughter's relationship with Justin after fans uncovered a revealing clue on social media, as per The US Sun. He further fueled speculation about their marriage when fans noticed that he was following one of Justin's ex-girlfriends on Instagram. Despite his son-in-law's past relationship with Selena Gomez, Baldwin is currently following her on the platform. This discovery by the social media users comes after Baldwin previously raised concerns when he asked fans to pray for Hailey and Justin.

The actor reposted a video of the singer performing a hymn on his Instagram Stories. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord," he wrote. Nevertheless, Hailey reportedly felt displeased with her well-known father for what appeared to be airing their private matters on social media. Furthermore, a source informed the outlet that Baldwin's call for prayers was linked to a specific issue concerning his daughter and son-in-law.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 6, 2024. It has since been updated.