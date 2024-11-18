Oval Office Video of Trump and Biden Meeting Has Everyone Pointing Out A Strange Detail

A recently released video of President-elect Donald Trump meeting President Joe Biden at the Oval Office has become a major talking point, but not for the reasons one might expect. While the two political figures sat down to discuss the power transition, social media users found themselves fixated on an unexpected element in the background: a roaring fireplace behind them.

The video, released on Wednesday, November 13, showed Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, exchanging pleasantries. Biden, addressing Trump as “Mr. President-elect and former president,” briefly stumbled over his words before offering a congratulatory message. “Donald, congratulations,” Biden said, to which Trump replied, “Thank you very much, Joe.” The meeting was intended to ensure a smooth transition of power after Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden continued the tradition inviting the newly-elected president to meet at the White House after Trump won the presidential election on November 5. (Image Source: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden assured Trump, “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, what you need. And we’re going to get a chance to talk about some of that today. Welcome. Welcome back.” Trump responded with gratitude, describing the transition as “so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get.” He added, “And I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

Despite the gravity of the occasion, social media attention quickly turned to the roaring fireplace behind the two men. Many users were fixated on its intensity, questioning its purpose. One user asked, “Is Biden the old person that has to have the house 90 degrees? What’s going on with the fireplace?!” Another wondered, “Who was in charge of the fireplace???”

Others expressed confusion over the unusual blaze. “They got that fireplace blazing like my grandparents stove in the middle of summer,” wrote one viewer. “I’m no fireplace expert, I live in FL, where our fireplace is the sun, but is it supposed to be that much fire?” another user quipped. Adding to the discussion, one more added, “It’s 50° outside in DC!! Why is the fireplace blazing??”

The video of the meeting came shortly after Trump’s historic victory in the 2024 election, marking his return to the presidency after losing to Biden in 2020. Trump became the second U.S. president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms and the first convicted felon to hold the office, according to USA Today. His campaign succeeded after securing crucial swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.

During his victory speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump expressed gratitude to his supporters, describing his election as an extraordinary moment, reported PBS. He called it 'an honor' and emphasized his commitment to the American people; he also said he would fight for their future 'every single day.' The GOP also celebrated Republican successes in the Senate and House of Representatives, with the president-elect promising to unite the country and move forward. He is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.