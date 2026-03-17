Entertainment

Oscars 2026 Faces Backlash Over Trash Left in Auditorium

Published on: March 17, 2026 at 2:33 PM ET

Oscars glamor fades fast as messy aftermath sparks global backlash

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Oscars left trashed by celebrities after 2026 ceremony.
Oscars auditorium left trash filled after celebrities depart the posh ceremony. (Image Source: X, @NextBestPicture)

Images shared online after the 2026 Oscars ceremony are sparking criticism over the trash and mess reportedly left behind in the auditorium after the Hollywood celebrities departed the building.

Photographs taken inside the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, post-show reveal what appears to be mountains of trash strewn about seats as celebrities left empty bottles, wrappers and packaging strewn across the auditorium floor, the Daily Mail reports.

Although many celebrities share their support for protecting the environment from the Academy Awards stage and on social media, scores of recyclable cans and cardboard were littered across the auditorium floor.

The state of the auditorium post Oscars was a stark difference from the glamorous sight where guests were photographed in designer gowns, tuxedos, and shoes that cost more than the auditorium janitors likely made cleaning up the mess left by the Hollywood elite. 

Journalist Matt Neglia started making headlines about the matter after tweeting out a photo he took inside of the auditorium after the Oscars ceremony had ended. Once inside you could see all sorts of trash littered around chairs, including leftover snack boxes that were given to guests at the ceremony. The snack boxes included bottled water, SkinnyPop popcorn and dark chocolate Raisinets, all of which looked like they were partially eaten or quickly discarded.

Empty bottles, torn wrappers, and scattered packaging could be seen covering both the seats and the floor after the Oscars in the viral image. Neglia captioned the post with a pointed remark, writing: “Clean up on aisle ALL,” a line that quickly resonated with viewers online.

The Oscars tweet unsurprisingly went viral, accumulating over 5 million views. Social media users couldn’t help but vent their annoyance at such seemingly inconsiderate behavior. Some tweeted asking how an audience as big as the Oscars viewership could possibly leave such a trail of garbage behind.

The irony of it all wasn’t lost on others. After all, the Oscars have a reputation for glamor, wealth, and etiquette. Many posters found humor in finding reality contradict its televised reputation.

Others wanted to point out that venues this size will naturally produce massive amounts of waste. With hundreds of people walking around eating and drinking while collecting swag bags, cleanup teams likely had their work cut out for them once Oscars guests leave. Staff are usually already waiting in the wings to get everything cleaned up, often overnight.

Of course, the Oscars incident hasn’t gone without continued because viewers got to see the aftermath post an evening of opulence. At time of publishing, there has been no response from any celebrities who attended the Oscars about either the trash left behind of the availability of trash cans inside the auditorium.

As of now, The Academy has yet to comment on the circulating photos after the Oscars. We’ll have to wait and see if there will be any adjustments for future award shows because of the trash left by celebrities after the awards ceremony.

The ratings for the 2026 Oscars were down once again this year. But the attention on the awards ceremony via the now viral photos of the aftermath trash have certainly garnered the attention – and comment of folks all across the nation. 

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