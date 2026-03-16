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Elon Musk Reviews Hollywood’s Big Award Night – “Oscars Have Become Unwatchable”

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 3:05 PM ET

Tech billionaire Elon Musk ignites debate after declaring the Oscars “unwatchable” amid criticism of Hollywood’s political speeches.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Elon Musk shares thoughts on this year’s Oscars.
Elon Musk shares thoughts on this year’s Oscars. (Image source: Flickr | photo source: Bret Hartman)

Elon Musk’s post appeared to capture his frustration in the simplest possible terms.Oscars have become unwatchable,” he wrote.  

The Elon Musk comment on X quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and prompting a flood of responses from users who agreed that the broadcast has increasingly been dominated by political speeches and moments from celebrity awardees and presenters.

At several ceremonies in recent years, Oscar winners have used the stage to criticize Republican leaders, discuss immigration policy, Donald Trump, or highlight progressive social causes. During other years, presenters and performers incorporated political themes directly into the show’s opening monologues and musical numbers.

In the past, Elon Musk has argued that political messaging in entertainment often feels insincere or disconnected from everyday audiences. While the billionaire’s statement consisted of only five words, it quickly ignited debate about whether Hollywood’s awards shows have lost touch with viewers.

Within hours, the remark had become one of the most widely shared reactions to the ceremony online, fueling yet another round of debate over whether Hollywood’s biggest night is still about movies — or something else entirely.

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